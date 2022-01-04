JONESBORO — Long lines at testing clinics across the state have prompted Gov. Asa Hutchinson to activate members of the Arkansas National Guard to help.
The governor made the announcement Tuesday after disclosing that the Arkansas Department of Health reported 6,562 new cases of coronavirus across the state, by far the most ever. Active cases rose by 5,118 to 32,280. Craighead County recorded 441 new cases and active cases rose to 3,043.
Deaths totaled 27 statewide, including one in Mississippi County.
Statewide hospitalizations rose by 53 to 775 Tuesday, and 118 of those patients were on ventilators. Hospitals in Northeast Arkansas reported an increase of 17 COVID inpatients, for a total of 157. The total number on ventilators dropped by three to 12.
Ten National Guard members were deployed to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Tuesday to assist in testing. The governor reported watching the long lines.
“A lady that had a daughter went to a testing line and saw how long it was and got discouraged and went back home, and we don’t want that to happen,” Hutchinson said. The governor said he has authorized activation of 50 more members of the Guard to work with additional hospitals across the state in their testing efforts.
More than 25 percent of those who have been tested in recent days were positive for COVID-19, Hutchinson said.
“This tells us that we’re entering a period of probably the greatest risk and the greatest challenge that we’ve faced during the pandemic,” the governor said. “At the beginning, there was so much that was unknown that made it a real challenge. Today, we have greater tools to work with. We have Omicron here that is less severe, but at the same time the sheer volume of numbers as it moves forward, gives us challenges that we haven’t faced before.”
While hospitals have the capacity to handle the rising numbers of patients, Hutchinson said staffing those beds has become more of a challenge.
Behind Craighead County in Northeast Arkansas, Jackson County reported 146 new cases, followed by Greene, 121; Mississippi, 108; Poinsett, 85; Cross, 51; Randolph, 36; Lawrence, 21; Clay 15.
Hutchinson said 82.5 percent of the new cases were among residents who had not been vaccinated, and 85 percent of recent deaths were among unvaccinated individuals.
Also Tuesday, St. Bernards Healthcare said it will host two dedicated COVID vaccine booster clinics this week and next for both healthcare workers and the general public.
The clinics will take place within the St. Bernards Medical Center “Community Room,” accessible through the hospital’s main entrance at 225 E. Washington Ave., from 8–10 a.m. Friday and from 2-4 p.m. on Jan. 14.
COVID-19 booster doses are provided at no cost to those 16 and older.
Pfizer-BioNTech will be the vaccine provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.