JONESBORO — The Arkansas Army National Guard is scheduled to host an All Services Roll Call in Jonesboro on its third stop in a statewide tour.
According to a press release from the Arkansas Army National Guard on Wednesday, the All Services Roll Call is an opportunity for Craighead and Greene counties’ military retirees and veterans to connect or reconnect with the Arkansas National Guard and strengthen the connection that military service isn’t just a point in time of one’s life, but a life-long bond of brothers and sisters in uniform.
This free event, which is open to veterans of all armed services, Active, Guard, or Reserve, is intended to inform veterans about the Arkansas National Guard and to help connect them with veterans services and benefits available to them.
It will be held on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Dept. of Military Science and Leadership building located at 1921 Aggie Road on the Arkansas State University campus in Jonesboro. Free food will be provided to attendees.
Maj. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, Arkansas’ adjutant general, said on Friday that this is the first year for the roll call, which started in May and will continue once a month through May 2024.
After Jonesboro, upcoming stops are Searcy and Melbourne, Stubbs added.
Stubbs said he came up with the idea after he was appointed as the 54th Adjutant General of Arkansas by Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders in January.
“I wanted to help our veterans. Covid had a detrimental effect on them, as it did on many,” he said, noting that there are a lot of retirees who are not National Guard who need help as well, which is why this event is open to all branches of the military.
“It doesn’t matter which branch of service; Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, or National Guard, whether retired, active or reserve, ... All our former service members need to know we still care about them and their families,” Stubbs said.
“We want to meet everyone and let them know that we are their hometown, local military,” Stubbs said. “We want to be their advocates as they settle back into civilian life because it is all about establishing connections.”
Stubbs said that the reason for doing the roll call was simple – to reestablish contact and strengthen their relationships with retirees and veterans across the state.
“We are all a part of a great military family within the state,” he said.
According to the release, outside stakeholders will also be present with veteran-focused information booths, which includes the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs, representatives from the offices of Arkansas’ congressional delegation, veterans service organizations, the Arkansas Military Affairs Council, and Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.
