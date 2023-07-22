JONESBORO — The Arkansas Army National Guard is scheduled to host an All Services Roll Call in Jonesboro on its third stop in a statewide tour.

According to a press release from the Arkansas Army National Guard on Wednesday, the All Services Roll Call is an opportunity for Craighead and Greene counties’ military retirees and veterans to connect or reconnect with the Arkansas National Guard and strengthen the connection that military service isn’t just a point in time of one’s life, but a life-long bond of brothers and sisters in uniform.