BLYTHEVILLE — The National Cold War Center (NCWC) held it ground breaking ceremony for the Ready Alert Compound on Thursday at the Eaker Air Force Base in Blytheville, formerly the Blytheville Air Force Base.
The extensive restoration and structural stabilization of the Ready Alert Compound has been an ongoing project for the NCWC.
According to a press release from the NCWC, the ground breaking marks the beginning of the second phase in the NCWC’s development plan, and visitors will soon be able to experience the Cold War from the perspective of the brave men and women who stood ready to defend the United States from an imminent Russian threat for much of the 20th century.
Mary Gay Shipley, chair of the NCWC’s Board of Directors, said that once complete, the historic Ready Alert Compound building will give visitors the opportunity to experience the realities of military life during the unique rivalry of world superpowers we know as the Cold War.
“This exhibit will serve as the heart of the NCWC and will share the story of this unique international conflict, highlighting true historical events through the lens of real human experiences,” Shipley said.
Blytheville Mayor James Sanders said on Thursday that the Blytheville Air Force Base, originally known as the Blytheville Army Airfield, opened in 1942 as a training facility for World War II pilots, and the base operated throughout the Cold War before it closed in 1992.
“This year marks the 30th year since this base closed,” Sanders said, “as the Cold War project gives new signs of life to the base.”
“This new museum can be a game changer for Byltheville,” he said, noting the potential for millions in revenue for the area.
Barrett Harrison, president of the Blytheville-Gosnell Regional Airport Authority and vice chairman of the NCWC, said on Thursday that money will dictate when the new Ready Alert Compound will actually open.
“We have recently received a $2 million challenge gift,” Harrison said, noting that if they can turn the $2 million into $4 million then they can hopefully to have it up and running in a couple years.
He said that this will be the only alert facility in the world open to visitors.
Harrison also said that they have put in a request to the U.S. Airforce for a B-52 bomber to be a static display.
He also noted that there is potential for other types of exhibitions at the base such an exhibit on ICBMs or nuclear submarines with the cooperation of other organizations.
Those in attendance at the ground breaking also had the chance to tour the renovated facility as well as watch the scheduled flyby of a B-52 bomber over head, which ran just a little late.
“Apparently they don’t take off quite as fast now as they used to here,” Shipley joked.
