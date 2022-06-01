JONESBORO — A crowd gathered on Wednesday morning for the groundbreaking ceremony of the new NEA Baptist Urgent Care PLUS on at the corner of Red Wolf Blvd. and Apache Dr. in Jonesboro.
According to a press release on Tuesday, NEA Baptist, in partnership with Haag Brown Medical Holdings, announced a major upgrade in services to the Red Wolf Clinic Primary Care (currently known as Stadium Clinic) with the addition of the Urgent Care PLUS, which will be an 18,000 square foot ultra-modern facility.
“The new development will feature the Red Wolf Clinic Primary Care, Outpatient Imaging services and an Urgent Care PLUS all in one central location to provide patients with easier access to a higher level of care without the need for an expensive ER visit,” the press release states.
The new facility will also offer X-Ray, CT and Ultrasound services in the urgent care setting.
“Radiology exams are ordered in over 10 percent of urgent care visits, so by providing these imaging services in one location, patients can receive a more convenient experience through integrated care,” the release stated. “The new layout will also allow a more efficient process and workflow in family medicine by using an on-stage, off-stage concept creating an overall better patient experience.”
COO at NEA Baptist Melanie Edens said that this clinic will be the first of its kind in the region and throughout the entire Baptist system.
“Combining innovative family medicine, outpatient imaging and urgent care plus into one building has never been done before,” she said. “As we continue to improve care for our patients, we believe this model hits all of our strategic goals for providing the right care, at the right time, at the right place, and at the right cost.”
The Urgent Care PLUS facility, which is the largest project NEA Baptist has completed in the area since the development of the main medical campus on East Johnson Ave. in 2014, will house state-of-the-art medical technology and additional on-site lab services needed to quickly diagnose and treat patients.
Haag Brown Principal Joshua Brown said the Urgent Care PLUS will be positioned at the most strategic location in the trade area to serve the region’s medical needs.
“If there was a bullseye for the best location to serve the needs of the entire Northeast Arkansas region, the corner of I-555 and Red Wolf Blvd would be it,” he said.
The property, which is located at 3003 Apache Drive, is connected to multiple continued care medical businesses along Apache Drive including Southern Pharmacy, ArKids Pediatric Day Center, Arkansas Continued Care Hospital, Apache Drive Children’s Clinic, NEA Baptist Dialysis Clinic and St. Elizabeth’s Place.
It also sits at the signalized corner at the base of the I-555 exit onto Red Wolf Blvd., which sees over 33,000 cars per day.
Haag Brown Medical Holdings is also developing a free-standing Southern Pharmacy just south of its current residence within the NEA Baptist Clinic – Stadium Urgent Care facility, which will create individualized care facilities for both businesses.
Stone Bridge Construction will work as the general contractor for both projects.
