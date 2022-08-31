JONESBORO — The NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation presented three local schools with new automated external defibrillators (AEDs) on Wednesday afternoon in the lobby of the NEA Baptist Medical Center.
The three schools to receive the new AEDs this year were Nettleton School District, Valley View School District and Westside Consolidated School District.
Ty Jones, director of marketing for NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, said that the money was raised for the Luke Brodell Community AED Fund during the hospital’s Day of Giving campaign back in May during Health Systems Week.
Al Brodell, administrative director of operations at NEA Baptist Medical Center, said that the fund was established in honor of his son, Luke Brodell, who collapsed with a cardiac arrest during a sports practice in 2019.
He said that he ran out onto the field and began CPR on his son, while his coach grabbed an AED.
The hospital told them that it was thanks to the efforts of both that his son’s life was saved, Brodell said, noting that when seconds count, an AED could make the difference.
Luke Brodell is now 17-years-old and a Jonesboro High School senior.
Now, Brodell’s goal is to place life-saving AEDs in needed places throughout the community because he said that not all schools and sports complexes in the area have these devices.
Brodell said that they had been able to give away some last year as well to places around the community including Joe Mack Campbell Park, Southside Softball Complex, Jonesboro Public Schools and Brookland Public Schools.
Sam Lynd, administrator and chief executive officer of NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, said that the NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation was excited to be able to help the schools and the community.
“The Brodrell Family is such a big part of our family,” Lynd said. “We are excited to be able to turn their experience into something that will help others and save lives.”
All three schools said that they plan to use the AEDs for travel and they were appreciative of the Brodell family and NEA Baptist as well for this life saving equipment.
Karen Curtner, Nettleton superintendent, said that because they already have AEDs in all their buildings and gyms that they have decided to use the new one for when their athletes travel.
“We hope we never have to use it, but it is nice to know that we have it in case of emergency,” she said.
Sara Osment, Valley View assistant superintendent, said that they too were thankful and they were going to use theirs for the cross-county team, as well as their baseball and softball teams, while Scott Guantt, Westside superintendent, said that they hope to use theirs for field trips.
For more information about the NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation or the Luke Brodell Community AED Fund, visit the NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation website at neabaptistfoundation.org.
