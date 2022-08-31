220901-JS-aeds-nea-baptist-photo-nz

Luke Brodell (from left), Nettleton School District Superintendent Karen Curtner, Westside Consolidated School District Superintendent Scott Guantt, NEA Baptist Administrative Director of Operations Al Brodell, his wife and Luke’s mother, Erika Brodell, and Valley View School District Assistant Superintendent Sara Osment visit after the AED presentation by the NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation on Wednesday afternoon in the lobby of the NEA Baptist Medical Center in Jonesboro.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — The NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation presented three local schools with new automated external defibrillators (AEDs) on Wednesday afternoon in the lobby of the NEA Baptist Medical Center.

The three schools to receive the new AEDs this year were Nettleton School District, Valley View School District and Westside Consolidated School District.