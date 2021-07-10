JONESBORO — New technology will soon be added to five circuit courtrooms after Craighead County Quorum Court members approved funding in May.
Craighead County Justices of the Peace approved adding $202,000 in court automation funds to the 2021 operating budget for use of up-to-date technology equipment.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said there is a circuit court automation fund that makes those upgrades possible.
“There is a small piece of every fine and fee that gets put into an automation fund,” he said. “That money has been building up.”
Day said the fund is now somewhere between $255-260,000.
Once the bidding process is complete, five circuit courtrooms will be equipped to handle cases remotely.
According to a quote from Gateway Sight and Sound, the main courtroom, Courtroom 4A, Courtrooms 3AJ, 4B, and 4C, the new equipment includes the addition of multiple displays, monitors for circuit judges, bailiffs and clerks.
The equipment list also includes new microphones and audio equipment, court recorder devices, Zoom-capable conferencing system, acoustic panels for sound dampening, video distribution and control systems, and assistive listening devices.
The quote for the main courtroom was estimated at $109,938.90; courtroom 4A $49,463.45; courtroom 3AJ $9,220.34, courtroom 4B $5,875.63; courtroom 4C $5,875.63; jury rooms $3,510.35; and court viewing rooms $1,630.85.
The total cost of the upgrades was estimated at $185,515.14.
Day said the request originated from Judge Chris Thyer and was the result of lessons learned during the pandemic.
“The judges learned through COVID-19 there are a lot of things they can do with technology. They wanted to upgrade the courtrooms to provide those options to be more efficient in the future,” he said.
Second Judicial District Judges, Hon. Richard Lusby and Thyer, were not available for comment.
One request for courtroom upgrades in the form of extra security personnel have not been yet addressed. In a presentation to the Quorum Court on April 26, Judge Tommy Fowler said metal detectors were purchased on June 3, 2020, with a $7,500 grant that has yet to be put to use. Both Fowler and Judge David Boling said there have been several meetings with both city and county officials regarding hiring officers to provide extra security in district court.
In a previous interview Bill Campbell, the City of Jonesboro’s communication director, issued a statement from Mayor Harold Copenhaver’s office.
“The mayor has met with the judges and understands and respects their needs. He wants them to feel secure and is also looking for funds to better secure the Municipal Center and other city facilities,” the statement said. “As to the district court, it is a cooperatively funded facility among all the Craighead County municipalities.”
Day said in a previous interview, after the April 26 Quorum Court meeting, all the county mayors requested a meeting be scheduled to discuss the issue.
“We are trying to find ways to come up with the funding,” Day said. “One issue is that it is a city-owned building … and people want to know how do they want to secure their part of the building.”
Craighead County is not the only county in Northeast Arkansas making improvements to courtrooms.
Greene County Judge Rusty McMillon said there have been some upgrades to Greene County courthouses that began last year. “We just remodeled the courtroom to provide sound dampeners on the walls,” McMillon said.
McMillon said while there have been no requests for technology upgrades, Greene County judges have a system in place that has been utilized for some time.
“We have had Justice Bridge for quite some time that will allow video arraignment for incarcerated individuals,” he said. “They are taken to a room and put in front of a video conference where they can speak directly to the district judge. That has been in place for a while.”
McMillon added Greene County judges have had Zoom capabilities for some time. “… Many utilized that before the courts were back open,” he said. “There have been no requests brought before the Greene County Justices of Peace requesting courtroom technology upgrades.”
“We feel like we are adequately provisioned for what we currently have need of, so, so far, there have been no requests for anything further,” he said.
Besides the new technology upgrades, Day said Craighead County has also done some other upgrades.
“We have done some equipment upgrades the last few years to courtrooms. We added some cameras, and more hard drive space to store the data. We also added metal detectors and wands,” he said.
Day said one piece of equipment that has to be replaced frequently is handcuffs.
“Those are the kind of things that seem to get lost,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.