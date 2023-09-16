JONESBORO — The 2023 edition of the Northeast Arkansas District Fair will open Thursday and run through Sept. 30, except being closed Sunday, on the Nettleton Baptist Church property, 7001 E. Johnson Ave. in Jonesboro.

Gate admission for the fair on weekdays will be $6 for adults and $3 for children ages 4-11 except where noted. Saturday admission is $6 for everyone ages 4 and older. Children ages 3 and younger are admitted free at all times.