JONESBORO — The 2023 edition of the Northeast Arkansas District Fair will open Thursday and run through Sept. 30, except being closed Sunday, on the Nettleton Baptist Church property, 7001 E. Johnson Ave. in Jonesboro.
Gate admission for the fair on weekdays will be $6 for adults and $3 for children ages 4-11 except where noted. Saturday admission is $6 for everyone ages 4 and older. Children ages 3 and younger are admitted free at all times.
Tickets may also be purchased in advance online beginning Wednesday at www.neadistrictfair.com to save wait time at the gate. There is a $1 processing fee for online tickets.
Armbands will be sold each day except Two for Tuesday (Sept. 26). Armbands will be $25 Fridays and Saturdays and $20 otherwise. Single-ride tickets will also be sold each day. The price of armbands does not include gate admission.
On opening day, the gates will open at noon with the commercial booths open. The midway will be open from 4 to 11 p.m.
Gates will open at 10 a.m. Friday and Sept. 26-29 and at noon Saturday and Sept. 25 and 30. Midway hours will be 4 to 11 p.m. weekdays and noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays.
Although the fair is closed Sunday, weigh-ins for a number of livestock competitions are scheduled on that day. A full schedule of weigh-ins and dates of animal, plant and home living competitions are also available on the NEA District Fair website.
There will be free evening entertainment beginning Sept. 25 with the Eli Adams Band performing at 7:30. From Forrest City, Adams’ musical roots are traditional country, outlaw country, bluegrass, and classic southern rock and soul. He has been performing for over a decade across Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Mississippi, Alabama and beyond.
Sept. 26 will be Two for Tuesday with rides only $2 and gate admission only $2 for children and adults. Certain food items will also be $2 and there will be game specials on the midway. There will be no armbands on this date and no show is scheduled.
The 104.9 The Fox Youth Talent Contest will be featured at 7 p.m. Sept 27, presented by Right Fiber by Ritter Communications. Those between the ages of 10 and 21, who sing, dance or play an instrument, are invited to enter and compete for cash prizes and plaques. Entry forms are available at www.neadistrictfair.com. The deadline for entry is 5 p.m. Sept. 25.
On Sept. 28, Joe Bateman and the 870 Boys will take the stage at 7:30. Joe’s fans describe his shows as high energy in-your-face entertainment. It is also Senior Day with anyone older than 65 admitted free from 1 to 6 p.m.
The ShotGunBillys will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29. The band blends the sounds of southern rock and Memphis blues. Lance McDaniel (lead vocals, guitar), David Snell (backing vocals, bass), Theron Woods (backing vocals, guitar) Joe “Boogie” Simmons (backing vocals, keys) and Case Cooper (drums, percussion) started playing together as the ShotGunBillys in 2008. “We don’t get to play around Jonesboro much anymore,” McDaniel said. “We’re excited to come home to play for our fans.” This will also be Children’s Day with all children younger than 12 admitted free from 1 to 6 p.m.
Sept 30 is the last day of the fair. At 7:30 p.m., Drive South with Lori Dial and Mike Dickerson will perform a mix of blues, pop, country, southern rock and rock ‘n’ roll.
