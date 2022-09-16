NEA District Fair to be nine-day event

Grammy award-winning singer / songwriter / musician Jim “Moose” Brown will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Northeast Arkansas District Fair in Jonesboro. Joining Brown will be Nashville singer / songwriters Steve Azar, Wynn Varble and Don Sampson.

 Courtesy of Round Room Music

JONESBORO — The NEA District Fair will return this year with the two-weekend schedule that originated in 2021. Dates this year will be Sept. 22-24 and Sept. 26-Oct. 1.

The carnival, including all midway activities, will open Sept. 22. New this year, exhibitors will also have the option to open their booths on the 22nd as well, making this year’s event a nine-day fair.