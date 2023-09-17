JONESBORO — Servpro of Jonesboro partnered with the local community to express gratitude and appreciation for the dedication of local first responders during the NEA First Responders Hero Day on Monday.

Servpro, which is a local cleaning, restoration and construction company, hosted the event at the Judd Hill Farmers’ Market. Cary Park, owner of Servpro of Jonesboro, began the celebration by thanking the first responders and the community.