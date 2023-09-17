JONESBORO — Servpro of Jonesboro partnered with the local community to express gratitude and appreciation for the dedication of local first responders during the NEA First Responders Hero Day on Monday.
Servpro, which is a local cleaning, restoration and construction company, hosted the event at the Judd Hill Farmers’ Market. Cary Park, owner of Servpro of Jonesboro, began the celebration by thanking the first responders and the community.
“I want to thank all of you for attending this morning. Specifically, I want to thank all first responders,” he said. “Your work is important. We need you and we support you. Day to day, you provide essential services to our neighborhoods and citizens and keep us safe. You’re appreciated more than you know. Thank you for serving and doing a job that puts others first. Lastly, thank you for being our hero. We’re proud to be part of this community, and this is our way to give back after so much has been given to us.”
Five NEA First Responder HERO awards were presented at the ceremony, including:
Jonesboro Police D.A.R.E. Officer Jamie Seaborn.Jonesboro Firefighter Bill Vacco.Craighead County Deputy Cody Ladner.Emerson Ambulance Service Paramedic Billy Brown.Medic One’s Hurricane Deployment Team, accepted by Medic One Executive Director Chip Mann.
Approximately 350 local firefighters, police officers, paramedics, and other first responders, along with their families, enjoyed the festivities. The event also provided an opportunity for them to connect with one another and enjoy a meal, provided by local sponsors.
Servpro expressed appreciation to the event sponsors for their contributions, “Your support is profoundly valued, and we are genuinely thankful for your dedication.”
Sponsors included Alexander’s Machine Shop, Ashley Lighting, Bliss Cupcake Café, Chick-Fil-A, Empower, Flowers Baking Company, Gateway Sight & Sound, Gibson’s Sign-Mart, Gigi’s Cupcakes, Guthrie’s, Highland Drive Baptist Church, Judd Hill Farmers’ Market, Mr. Trophy & Engraving, Munchy’s, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Pepsi/Frito-Lay, Rotary Club of Jonesboro, Sams Club, Watson Ice, Wes Baxter and United Pawnbrokers.
According to a press release from Servpro, the event was designed to show first responders that they are surrounded by a caring and appreciative community.
“It serves as a reminder that, by coming together and expressing our gratitude, we can create a more connected and compassionate society,” the release stated. “These first responders are the ones who run toward danger when we run away, and they deserve our unwavering support and gratitude.”
