PARAGOULD — One of the first medical marijuana dispensaries in the region is moving.
With no opposition, the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission on Thursday approved a request from NEA Full Spectrum to move its business near Brookland to Paragould.
The new location will be the former Dixie Cafe at 2904 W. Kingshighway.
NEA Full Spectrum has been in business since Dec. 9, 2019. But the business climate changed last year.
In April 2021, the commission approved a request by MissCo Cannabis Dispensary to change its location from Osceola to 2929 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro.
That business is now known as CROP, and ranks third out of 38 dispensaries statewide for sales.
In June, CROP sold 286.63 pounds of medical marijuana. NEA Full Spectrum sold 126.39 pounds, according to Scott Hardin, spokesman for the commission. The top sellers in the state were Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood, 388.79 pounds, and the Releaf Center of Bentonville, 313.01 pounds.
Medical marijuana patients spent $22.29 million in June at the state’s 38 dispensaries to obtain 3,926 pounds, Hardin said
“On average, patients in Arkansas are spending $22.37 million each month to purchase 3,920 pounds of medical marijuana,” Hardin reported. “State tax revenue generated from medical marijuana totaled $32.12 million in Fiscal Year 2022 (July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022). The state’s 38 dispensaries sold 23,521 pounds of medical marijuana through the first six months of 2022.”
Craighead and Greene counties are located in the 14-county Zone 3, governed by the medical marijuana law. Beside CROP and NEA Full Spectrum, in Zone 3, Spring River Dispensary in Hardy sold 99 pounds. Three dispensaries in West Memphis sold a combined 146 pounds in June.
