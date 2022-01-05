JONESBORO – Rudolph the dog had a zip tie around his leg and bones showing along with a major infection when the NEA Humane Society Animal Welfare Investigative Team stepped in and saved him.
To see an animal in need can be heartbreaking, but now two local volunteers at the NEA Humane Society, Rhonda Qualls and Lisa Trevathan, are making a difference through the Animal Welfare Investigative Team. They have dedicated their time to work alongside local law enforcement on investigations to effectively prosecute animal abuse in Northeast Arkansas.
Through this program, they are able to seize and check on the animals.
“Working out of four counties, we have an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of many animals,” Qualls said. The team works on cases in Craighead, Greene, Poinsett and Lawrence counties.
She added they get calls for help on a variety situations and concerns about welfare of animals from both law enforcement and individuals. These situations allow them to use their certification to make an impact in the lives of these animals.
With over 80 hours of training under their belt, the two began their training in 2018.
They moved on to their second level certification in November of 2019 through a University of Missouri Extension program, however their progress was delayed due to the pandemic in 2020.
In March of 2021, Qualls and Trevathan decided to finish their training by getting their level three certification.
“To my knowledge, we are the only two with level two and three certifications in Northeast Arkansas at the moment,” Qualls said.
She emphasized that animals have rights too.
“There are laws to protect them,” she said. “We just want to fill in the gap and make sure their rights are protected.”
Qualls noted that though they generally work as a team, they do have to go out individually at times depending on the situation. She added that building their relationship with law enforcement is crucial and has been a tremendous help.
Trevathan, who prefers to do much of the photography and videography on their investigations, said they get all kinds of welfare calls from domestic animals to farm calls.
She noted she likes to run the camera because she feels it is important to get photographs of how the animals are living. She said she wants to make sure that everything is documented to cover all their bases.
“We will help collect evidence,” Trevathan said. “Forensics is a big part of some of our calls.”
They also educate the residents on animal laws and work with people on how to properly care for their animals and find resources that can help.
In 2021, they made more than 135 welfare calls regarding 650 animals and at least seven individuals were prosecuted for extreme cases. Among them was the Caraway fire case, where 15-plus animals died, however, they were able to save six dogs and three cats.
Qualls said they are active on court dates and have no issue with testifying in the court cases.
“We have to uphold the law,” Qualls added, “There are some things that you just cannot do. We want to make sure that people know that.”
