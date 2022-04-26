JONESBORO — Looking to adopt a new pet? Get your application in now to take advantage of reduced adoption fees at the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society next week.
The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society will be hosting another of its “Empty the Shelters” events May 2 through May 8 at the shelter in Jonesboro.
Hillary Starnes, executive director for the NEA Humane Society, said on Monday that during the event, the adoption fees will reduced to $25 for both cats and dogs, thanks to a grant by the BISSELL Pet Foundation, who sponsors the event.
“This is a really good deal for anyone looking to adopt because the fees normally run $160 to $200 for dogs and $50 to $75 for cats, depending on their age,” Starnes said, noting that the animals are all micro-chipped, fixed and vaccinated.
“Because of our success rate, we have been lucky enough to be approved for the grant every time,” Starnes said, noting that the NEA Humane Society has to apply for the grant every time and that it holds the event four times a year.
“Normally we adopt out five to seven animals a week,” she said “but during the event we usually adopt out about 35 on average.”
She also said that potential adopters should go to the NEA Humane Society website, www.neahs.org, to submit an application now because it takes one to three days to process the applications.
“We are always super busy during that week, which can cause delays with the application process,” Starnes said. “So we have to have two to three people to processes the applications instead of the one person that generally handles them.”
Applications to adopt require information including contact, other pets, and landlords of renters.
“We want to make sure that they go to good homes, but we also want to make sure that the landlord will allow the pet, because we have so many landlords in this area and you never know if they will allow pets or only allow certain types of pets,” she said, noting that this helps to reduce animals being returned due to tenants not thinking to double check with their landlords.
According to a press release from the BISSELL Pet Foundation, shelters across the nation are in crisis with overcrowding and other major obstacles, prompting a national call for adoption, with more than 275 shelters in 45 states and Canada that will participate in this lifesaving national event.
There are nine shelters in the state of Arkansas that will be hosting the “Empty the Shelters” event including the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society, the Independence County Humane Society, the Good Shepherd Humane Society, the Cabot Animal Shelter, the Malvern Animal Shelter, the Humane Society for Animals, the Humane Society of Pulaski County, the River Valley Humane Society – Needy Paws Animal Shelter and the Rogers Animal Services.
Not every shelter is participating in the full event, so potential adopters are encouraged to visit the “Empty the Shelters” website to find the nearest participating shelter on its interactive map at www. bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters/ and confirm their adoption day details.
Cathy Bissell, who founded the BISSELL Pet Foundation in 2011, said in the press release that shelters across the country are over capacity.
“Highly adoptable pets are at risk as we face one of the largest crises in recent years,” Bissell said, “BISSELL Pet Foundation is calling on people to visit their community shelters during ‘Empty the Shelters’ to save a life through adoption. Without you, there is no tomorrow for these deserving pets.”
