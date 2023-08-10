JONESBORO — A Northeast Arkansas man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that he was distributing large amounts of methamphetamine in the area.
Anthony Kyle Wilson, 36, was living in Marmaduke when a Randolph County officer reported finding 468 grams of the drug during a traffic stop last November.
Wilson was charged in Randolph County Circuit Court with felony trafficking a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence and five misdemeanors.
He was living in Bono, on Jan. 5, when an agent for the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force conducted a probation search and said he found an estimated 496 grams of meth. He was charged in Craighead County Circuit Court with trafficking a controlled substance, possession od drug paraphernalia and possession of meth.
Court records showed Wilson also has previous felony drug convictions in Craighead, Greene and Lawrence counties, all since 2020.
The two-count federal indictment, handed down last week, but made public Tuesday, covers those two incidents. Each charge carries a potential punishment of up to 20 years in prison. Possession of more than 500 grams carries up to 40 years in prison.
Circuit court charges are typically withdrawn in deference to federal prosecutions, though that had not yet occurred as of Wednesday.
Wilson is scheduled to appear next Thursday in federal court.
Wilson remains in the Craighead County Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 cash only bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.