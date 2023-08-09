JONESBORO — Two men from Northeast Arkansas have decided to plead guilty to child pornography charges, just days before they were scheduled to stand trial, according to federal records.
The two cases are not connected.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Locally strong thunderstorms likely - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 69F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Locally strong thunderstorms likely - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 69F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Updated: August 9, 2023 @ 9:18 pm
JONESBORO — Two men from Northeast Arkansas have decided to plead guilty to child pornography charges, just days before they were scheduled to stand trial, according to federal records.
The two cases are not connected.
Justin Palmer, 43, of Jonesboro, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography. The U.S. Attorney’s office agreed to drop two other counts.
Eric Taylor, 39, of Wynne, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child porn.
District Judge Kristine G. Baker accepted the pleas on Friday. She will impose sentencing later.
According to court documents, the victim in Palmer’s case was a 9-year-old girl in New Jersey.
“In March 2020, an FBI investigation in New Jersey revealed that an individual had been abusing a 9-year-old girl and sending photographs of the abuse to other people online,” according to the plea document. The investigation traced the screen name to Palmer’s home address in Jonesboro and his business address in Blytheville.
“Based on this information, FBI obtained and executed search warrants at Palmer’s home and workplace. Agents located four laptop computers, two desktop computers, 15 flash drives, seven cell phones, seven tablets, and numerous external hard drives and memory cards,” Palmer’s plea statement confirmed. “In reviewing these electronics, agents learned that Palmer used the screen name ‘skipdinnergetmethin’ to pose as a 15-year-old girl with anorexia. He befriended teen and preteen girls online and said he could ‘coach’ them into how to be anorexic and how to lose weight. The conversations refer to ‘skin pulls,’ which is where Palmer instructs the minor victims to video themselves completely naked while pulling on their ‘fat areas’ to make them feel disgusted so they will be motivated towards anorexia.”
In Taylor’s case, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cybertip from a technology company in May of 2020.
“A particular file folder located on the account belonging to Eric Taylor contained 53 images, all of which displayed prepubescent and pubescent males and females in various sexual acts and postures,” according to Taylor’s plea statement. In 2021, the FBI executed a search warrant for Taylor’s phone. In all, investigators found more than 600 pornographic images.
Recently divorced, “He stated he looked at pornography and that it led to his divorce but that he did not pursue child pornography,” according to the federal document.
No date for sentencing has been announced.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.