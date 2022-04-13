JONESBORO — As impending storms were set to hit Northeast Arkansas, with several watches already in effect, people began to prepare for Wednesday afternoon’s weather.
Watches ranged from severe thunderstorm and tornado to strong winds and flash flooding. As the day progressed many of the watches turned into warnings. During the afternoon tornado watches and warnings were issued for several counties in Northeast Arkansas. Mississippi County had reports of rotation near Monette, Lepanto and Leachville, yet again, but complete details were not available at press time.
Jonesboro also experienced 65 mile per hour winds, which were reported at the Jonesboro Municipal Airport.
After the storms moved through the area, there were several reports of storm damage across the region, mainly consisting of downed trees, limbs and power lines, including damage in Craighead County, Mississippi County, Greene County and Jackson County, among others.
By 3 p.m., multiple electric companies were receiving reports of power outages including Craighead Electric Cooperative with 1,169 outages, Entergy with 7,942 outages and Jonesboro City Water and Light with six outages.
Anthony Coy, director of emergency management for Craighead County, said on Wednesday afternoon, before the storms hit, that they had been preparing for the storms over the last week after receiving notice from the National Weather Service that they had high confidence that severe weather would be hitting the area over the past three days with Wednesday having the highest chance of severe weather.
“We have activated our Emergency Action Center as a precautionary measure,” he said, noting that they didn’t want to be caught like in March of 2020.
“We are going to be watching the weather very closely,” Coy said, “and praying that we don’t get any damage or injuries this evening.”
Storm chasers and researchers were also spotted in the area including the Cooperative Institute for Severe and High-Impact Weather Research and Operations (CIWRO).
According to their website, CIWRO was established in 1978 as a cooperative program between the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the University of Oklahoma (OU). CIWRO scientists and students conduct research in mesoscale dynamics such as radar research, development, and analysis, atmospheric electricity, severe storms, cloud microphysics and boundary layer studies. CIWRO is one of 15 NOAA Cooperative Institutes.
Coy said that they were in the area just in case storms hit as predicted.
The local schools also closed early due to the expectation of the severe weather to insure the safety of their students and staff.
Nettleton School District posted that all campuses dismissed early, but parents could pick up their children at any time, car riders and student drivers were dismissed at 1 p.m., and bus routes started at approximately 1:30 p.m. Camp Raider and all other after-school activities were also canceled.
Valley View School District posted that Pre-K students were dismissed at 12:30 p.m., car riders were dismissed at 12:40 p.m., and bus riders and student drivers were dismissed at 12:45 p.m. Excel and all other after-school activities were also canceled.
Bryan Russell, Valley View School District superintendent, said in an email on Wednesday afternoon that they were are releasing early as well due to the impending severe weather.
“We watch the local news coverage as well as monitor NOAA in order to make our decision,” Russell said. “Our local meteorologist has been right on the money with most of our storms that would cause our buses issues in being able to safely transport students home. He basically told local public schools that if we did not get students home before the storm gets severe today, then we might have to keep them until around 6 p.m. In this case we chose to dismiss early in order to get students home safely and to give parents notice well ahead of time so they can make proper arrangements for their family.”
“We hope this allows us to get buses and drivers back in safely and allow all staff to get home to their own children and family to safety as well,” Russell said, “If we were to have a bus out on a route and have problems for any reason, our drivers are trained to only proceed if the situation is safe from their perspective. If the driver decides for any reason that they can’t proceed safely, they are trained to find the closest and safest location to shelter in place (which could be on the bus).
Westside School District also posted they they would be letting out early as car riders and car drivers dismissed at 1 p.m. with bus riders being released at 1:30 p.m.
Scott Gauntt, Westside School District Superintendent, also posted on Wednesday that, if needed, the middle school safe room would be open to the community.
Jonesboro School District posted that the school had decided to dismiss early as well. Car riders and walkers dismissed at 1 p.m. and buses at 1:30 p.m.
Brookland School District also posted that it would be dismissed at 1 p.m.
Gorge Kennedy, Brookland School District superintendent, said in an email on Wednesday afternoon that it was definitely always a heavy decision.
“I have spoken with my transportation director, security and principals all day about the weather when it arrives,” Kennedy said. “We were even watching it last night. Superintendents of surrounding districts were texting each other beginning early this morning.”
“We don’t really want a bus to get caught on the road, which is essentially why we made the decision to dismiss before the storm,” he said. “If a bus did, then the drivers have already discussed how and where to go for the safety of the children. It is a judgement call, but it comes down to what we believe is in the best interest and safety of our students.”
