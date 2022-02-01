JONESBORO — With icy weather in the forecast overnight tonight and into tomorrow, maintenance crews are getting prepared throughout Jonesboro and Craighead County to battle the severe winter weather.
According to the National Weather Service in Little Rock, the rain will transition to a wintry mix and then change to sleet and snow. The best sleet and snow chances will be across the north and in the west central sections, where several inches are possible. Jonesboro is predicted to get up to an inch of snow.
The NWS predicted that the highest confidence areas for ice accumulation are across north-central, central, east and Northeast Arkansas with up to 0.5 inches expected for the Jonesboro area.
As the Arctic air moves into the state from the northwest, temperatures will plummet Thursday morning. By Friday morning, colder air will be in place as temperatures fall into the teens and 20s with wind chill values in the singe digits across the north part of the state.
The NWS stated in the brief that significant disruptions to travel and infrastructure are possible where the highest accumulations of sleet, snow or ice occur. The weather service also noted that dangerous cold is also likely, and impact of the cold weather may be worsened by power outages.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday he has ordered eight National Guard units to pre-position across the state in advance of anticipated ice and snow storms later this week.
“It will involve about 88 of our National Guard,” Hutchinson said during his weekly news conference. “They’ve done a tremendous job in a previous ice event that we’ve had, and I think it’s smart to have those pre-deployed for response capability.”
The governor also commended electric utilities, which have already begun preparations for potential damage to power lines.
Dave Parker, spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said crews had already prepared their trucks to treat highways across the state.
“This system is still very unpredictable,” Parker said. “It has the potential for significant ice. We are asking that during that period roughly from late Wednesday night into Friday morning that you stay home. Stay safe, stay warm. Stay off the roadways, let us to get out there and do the job that you hired us to do.”
Parker said the primary weapon ArDOT will use to fight the ice will be rock salt.
“That seems to be the better method with this system coming in,” Parker said, adding that “just a little bit of ice can cause a lot of problems.”
Bill Campbell, director of communications for the City of Jonesboro, said in an email on Tuesday that the Jonesboro Streets Department has been preparing this week for potential icy conditions.
“Deicer is soluble in water so they have been stockpiling sand and gravel and preparing equipment,” he said, “including chainsaws, for response to standing ice or snow.”
“As of today, they have gone to 12-hour rotations,” Campbell noted, “meaning some staff were sent home in order to work the night shift.”
Marti Hook, communications coordinator at Craighead Electric Cooperative, said on Tuesday that they had already met with their team and that they have the materials, trucks and staff prepared should the inclement weather arise.
“We are preparing for the worst,” Hook said, “but we are hoping for the best.” She noted the cooperative’s members should be prepared too, just in case.
“If it does get bad,” Hook added, “We will start with damage assessment as soon as it it safe enough for employees.”
To report an outage to Craighead Electric, call 888-771-7772.
Brandi Hinkle, communications manager for Entergy of Arkansas also said in a press release on Tuesday that they were prepping for severe winter weather operations and urged customers to prepare by winterizing, preparing emergency kits and charging cell phones.
According to the release, “Entergy has already begun staging crews, equipment and supplies in areas of the state likely to be the hardest hit later this week based on a forecast for bitter cold, sustained winds, sleet, freezing rain, snow and ice accumulations.”
Hinkle also warned in the release that extra weight on the power lines, which could be caused by snow and ice, can cause the lines to fall or stretch, possibly causing power interruptions, however in the event of power outages, their crews will also begin assessing damages and repairing equipment to restore power as quickly as possible.
“It’s important to be prepared at your home or business for freezing weather and possible power outages with a basic emergency supply kit, along with a family emergency plan.” Hinkle said, adding that customers should winterize their home or business by insulating water pipes, sealing around doors and windows, and checking their fire extinguishers.
“Stay away from downed lines,” Hinkle noted, “Remember, one-half inch of ice can add 500 pounds of weight on power lines, as well as tree limbs which could then fall onto power lines and people. It’s safest to avoid the area near ice-laden power lines and tree limbs.”
To report an outage or down lines to Entergy, call 1-800-9OUTAGE.
Slade Mitchell, energy marketing administrator at City Water & Light, said they have begun preparing for winter weather, as well.
“CWL is in focused preparation for the potential storm weather that is forecasted for the latter part of this week,” Mitchell said, “All departments are reviewing their winter storm processes and procedures. Additionally, we have supplemental electrical crews and tree trimming crews on notice to be here if needed. We have also checked and fueled up the generators we will need to keep our water and wastewater systems running in the event of power loss. If needed, we have a substantial amount of equipment and supplies on hand to support a restoration effort.”
“We are hopeful that the upgrades we have made to our system and the addition of an outage management system will help mitigate the effects of harsh weather and aid in our response to any damage.” He said noting that over the last several years they have upgraded significant portions of their transmission lines to steel poles and increased tree trimming efforts.
“With the addition of our outage management system, customers will be able to access outage information on the CWL website,” Slade said.
“In the event of power outage, the safety of the crews working on restoration is of the utmost importance,” Slade noted, “CWL would like to ask customers who plan to use generators to power their homes to make sure that those generators are disconnected from the CWL system. Generators that are connected to the CWL system could back feed onto CWL lines and put workers in danger. CWL recommends homeowners use a licensed electrician when connecting a generator to their home.”
Outages can be reported by calling 870-930-3300 or texting “OUT” to 800-933-3672 from the mobile phone listed as primary number on the CWL account.
