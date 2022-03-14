JONESBORO — Most counties in Northeast Arkansas showed slight increases in coronavirus infections in the past week, but the number of active cases declined throughout the region, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health indicated.
Craighead County had 213 new cases between March 7 and Sunday, ranking third in the state behind Garland (250) and Pulaski (237) counties among the state’s 75 counties. Craighead had 214 new cases the previous seven-day period.
Benton County in northwest Arkansas had 153 new cases in the past week and recorded 18 deaths. Statewide, there were 198 deaths attributed to the virus during the week.
Craighead County’s death toll rose by four in the seven-day period to 322. Mississippi County recorded six deaths during the seven days. The deaths of four Poinsett County residents were also attributed to the pandemic. Cross, Jackson and Lawrence counties had two COVID-related deaths each, while Greene and Randolph counties had one death each, according to the health department data.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, March 7 through Sunday:
Craighead – 213 new cases, (down 1 from last week); 69 active cases (down from 100); 322 total virus related deaths (increase of 4).
Greene – 68 new cases (increase of 8); 26 active (down from 39); 168 deaths (increase of 1).
Lawrence – 37 new cases (increase of 4); 7 active (down from 15); 74 deaths (increase of 2).
Poinsett – 43 new cases (increase of 4); 22 active (down from 31); 125 deaths (increase of 4).
Mississippi – 105 new cases (increase of 57); 15 active cases (down from 25); 201 deaths (increase of 6).
Jackson – 33 new cases (increase of 6); 16 active cases (down from 25); 57 deaths (increase of 2).
Randolph – 94 new cases (increase of 21); 11 active cases (unchanged); 81 deaths (increase of 1).
Cross –26 new cases (down from 38); 9 active cases (down from 10); 79 deaths (increase of 2).
Clay – 12 new cases (increase of 5); 8 active cases (down from 9); 90 deaths (unchanged).
On Monday, the health department reported 343 new cases, including 22 in Lawrence County.
Numbers elsewhere in NEA: Randolph, 16; Jackson, 7; Craighead, 6; Greene and Mississippi, 2 each; Poinsett, Cross, 1 and Clay, 0.
Statewide, 22 additional deaths were reported, including 1 death each in Craighead, Jackson and Mississippi counties. The statewide death toll reached 10,950.
Active cases dropped to 1,909 statewide, a reduction of 221 from Sunday.
COVID-related hospitalizations dropped by 26 to 217. Of those, 42 patients were on ventilators, a reduction of 3. COVID-related hospitalizations rose by 2 in Northeast Arkansas since Sunday to 24. Four of those patients remained on ventilators.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.