JONESBORO — The rate of new coronavirus infections in Northeast Arkansas continued to slow, as Craighead County recorded 28 new cases Thursday. That’s down from 41 on Oct. 7.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 781 new cases statewide and 10 deaths, including one Greene County resident. The number of active cases statewide rose by 118 to 6,820, and hospitalizations dropped by 26 to 505 statewide. Ten fewer people were on ventilators Thursday, for a total of 153.
Washington County had the largest number of new cases with 82.
As for the vaccination rate, NEA counties continue to lag behind the 53.4 percent statewide who are fully vaccinated, though Cross, at 53.1 percent, leads the region. Nationally, 57.26 percent of the population eligible for the shots have been fully vaccinated, according to The Johnson Hopkins University.
The health department reports 46.3 percent of eligible Craighead County residents are fully vaccinated.
More than 83,000 Arkansans have received a third dose of the vaccine, ADH reported.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county on Thursday:
Craighead – 28 new cases; 350 active cases, decrease of 7 from Wednesday.
Greene – 20 new cases; 214 active, increase of 1.
Lawrence – 5 new cases; 61 active, increase of 4.
Poinsett – 9 new cases; 88 active, decrease of 6.
Mississippi – 26 new cases; 201 active, decrease of 5.
Jackson – 8 new cases; 61 active, decrease of 16.
Randolph – 12 new cases; 81 active, decrease of 14.
Cross – 7 new cases; 51 active, increase of 2.
Clay – 2 new cases; 59 active, decrease of 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.