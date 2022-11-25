JONESBORO — There are several General Election runoffs slated across Northeast Arkansas counties as voters prepare to hit the polls one more time.
Early voting will begin Tuesday and continue through Dec. 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. There will be no Saturday hours during the runoff early voting period.
There are no runoffs for Clay or Sharp counties, but there are still several races to resolve across the area including runoffs in Craighead, Cross, Greene, Jackson, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett and Randolph counties.
Craighead County voters will see three runoffs in Jonesboro and Bay.
Voters in Jonesboro will be returning to the polls to determine two city council positions. For the Ward 1, Position 1 seat, Guy Pardew Jr. and Janice Porter face off one more time; and for Ward 6, Position 1, Larry Hagar will face Dr. Anthony D. Coleman. Only voters in those wards will vote in the election.
In the Bay mayoral race, Sandi Ladd Griffin will be facing Paul Keith.
In Cross County, voters will see two runoffs in Parkin, including the mayoral race in which Diane Patterson will face Sherry Gillon and the Ward I, Position 2 city council race between David Hickman and Janice Rena McCoy.
Greene County will see a runoff in Marmaduke as Jerrimy Farmer and Ronnie Floyd face off in the Marmaduke mayor’s race.
In Jackson County, Noel Adams will faces Charles E. Dukes in the Swifton mayoral runoff.
Lawrence County will also see two runoffs, one in Lynn and one in Hoxie. In the Lynn mayoral race, Van D. Doyle will face Brenda Voyles.
In Hoxie, Geneva Waldrupe takes on Larry Couch in the Ward 2, Position 1 city council race.
Meanwhile, in Mississippi County, voters will be seeing four runoffs in Blytheville, Gosnell and Osceola.
In Blytheville, Jacquin Benson Jr. faces Tony Emmert in the Ward 1 city council race; and in Gosnell, Katie Walker faces Dal Freeman in the Ward 3 city council race.
Osceola voters will determine two city council positions. In the Ward 1 race, Donnie Ray Pugh faces Stanley L. Williams; and in the Ward 2 race, Chris Fox faces Joe Guy.
Poinsett County will see one runoff, as well, with Jay Paul Woods and Shane Blagg facing-off for the Trumann mayor position.
In Randolph County, there will be three runoffs including the county judge race between Randy Barber and Ben Wicker.
There is also a runoff for the Pocahontas School Board Zone 3 position between James Sullivan and Jennifer Edwards Rawls.
In Reno, David E. Byers will face off against Baxter Meeks for the Ward 2 city council position.
Election day will be Dec. 6 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
