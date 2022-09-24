It is festival time in Northeast Arkansas and with such a rich history, comes some diverse and long-standing festivals that have unique histories of their own.

Although there are several festivals this time of year, these upcoming events are some of the older festivals in the area with origins ranging from the American Legioneers catching turtles for an unusual race, to a church slinging barbeque for their community and from a company picnic that grew into a community affair to women whose rice dishes inspired a festival.