JONESBORO — Hiring and retaining corrections officers at the Craighead and Poinsett detention centers has been a struggle for the past couple of years, sheriffs from both counties said Thursday.
Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said he currently has four openings and has 17 corrections officers on staff at his detention center.
“It’s extremely hard to be a jailer,” Molder said. “It’s a very stressful job that requires a special kind of person to do it.”
He said the Poinsett County Quorum Court increased the starting pay last year to $36,000, plus benefits, for corrections officers.
Molder said it’s not just a problem for Poinsett County.
“It’s a statewide problem, it’s a universal problem,” he said.
He cited the strong job market in making it difficult to fill vacancies.
He said the detention center can hold up to 134 inmates, but he said he considers maximum capacity to be closer to 100 inmates.
Molder said about 50 percent of his jailers end up moving into the law enforcement aspect at the sheriff’s office.
“They want to get their foot into the door,” he said, adding that he started his career as a corrections officer.
The starting pay for his deputies in $41,500, plus benefits, he said.
In Craighead County, Sheriff Marty Boyd said he’s averaged about 12 vacancies over the past two years. He said he has about 68 spots for corrections officers.
“It’s a mix of a lot of different things,” Boyd said. “Everyone’s trying to recruit. We’re just not seeing the applicants.”
He said the county pays $35,000-$36,000, plus benefits, yearly to new corrections officers.
Corrections officers must receive 46 hours of training to become certified. The detention center holds training sessions to certify officers.
Like Molder, Boyd began his career in law enforcement working as a corrections officer. He said about 90 percent of his deputies started out as corrections officers, as well.
“I think it’s a great system for us,” Boyd said. “I think it’s the best training for law enforcement to move over to patrol.”
Like all certified law enforcement officers, corrections officers must attend a law enforcement academy to become a deputy, whose starting pay in Craighead County is $38,000 a year including benefits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.