JONESBORO — Neighboring residents said they think they know what a developer plans to do with property along West Parker Road from Carolyn Drive to Wood Street.
But members of the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission said Tuesday no plans have even been mentioned.
In fact, the only issue at hand was the lay of the land.
The commission approved preliminary subdivision plans for the 31.34-acre tract to be broken up into four lots.
Parker Hollow would contain one 1.61-acre lot that is zoned R-1 single family residential.
The remaining property is zoned C-3 for general commercial development. The land backs up to the Oak Forest residential neighborhood.
Todd Butler, a consulting engineer for developer Jerry Halsey, said one of the lots bordered by Christian Creek, would be dedicated to drainage improvements.
As for potential development, Butler said a traffic engineer was hired to study the impact on the city’s street system, based on hypothetical developments, stressing that no tenant has been identified.
“What we were anticipating on doing as part of a traffic study was, we had to come up with some uses that were a highest intensity so that we could actually look at what it would do to impact the road systems that are around there,” Butler explained. “Some of the items that were considered were a school, mini storages, mixed use, condominiums, banks, single family. So he used different scenarios to run different things to figure out what our traffic analysis would look like on that.”
Oscar Garcia, who lives on Covey Drive, noted previous efforts over the years to develop apartments or other uses that had been rejected by the commission and said neighboring residents haven’t received “very much transparency” from Halsey. Garcia said he and his neighbors, who joined him in attendance, opposed splitting of the lots, “because we already know what’s going to go in there.” He noted he specifically opposes multifamily housing.
Lonnie Roberts Jr., chairman of the commission, said multifamily housing would not be permitted under the current zoning.
Another neighbor, Fred Hargan who lives on Carolyn Drive, said he was concerned about the potential of connecting Carolyn Drive to the proposed new development because that would increase traffic through the neighborhood.
On another issue, across Interstate 555 from the Parker Road proposal, commissioners were divided over a proposal to develop a 9.89-acre storage complex within a C-3 district on Woodsprings Road east of Big Lots.
The commission voted 5-3 to grant a conditional use permit for the proposed development.
Chad Fisher of Focal Point Investments in Olive Branch, Miss., stressed that the storage complex would be a gated facility, with limited hours of operation.
His consulting engineer, John Easley, said part of the plan would be to improve drainage in the neighborhood by stabilizing the banks of Christian Creek.
Richard Owens, who lives in the Whitehaven Court neighborhood, spoke against the proposal.
“I can live about anywhere and just about point out a pile of storage buildings someplace going up and down the road,” Owens said. “This isn’t something that visually anybody appreciates. I would much rather see somebody put in some place where someone can live, rather than just a bunch of buildings out there done by somebody, who, as I pointed out earlier, is not going to live here.”
Owens said the neighbors to this property are long time residents.
But Fisher stressed the proposed development would have limited access and would be attractive.
“So, as you’re driving around, if it’s visible from the street, it’s brick,” Fisher said.
Tuesday’s action just approved use of the land for storage. The commission must still review site plans before development can begin.
The commission also approved a request by Cavenaugh Auto Group to pay $11,475.73 in lieu of building a sidewalk in front of its new Hyundai dealership at 3311 Stadium Blvd. The Arkansas Department of Transportation already plans to build a sidewalk as part of a project to widen the road, also known as Arkansas 1.
