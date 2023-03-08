Nestle´

Jonesboro firefighters battle a blaze on March 16, 2022, at the Nestlé plant in this file photo.

 Photo / Jonesboro Fire Department

JONESBORO — Almost a year after a fire caused extensive damage to the Nestlé plant in Jonesboro, production is back up and running, according to a company representative.

“Nestlé’s Jonesboro factory is up and running,” a company spokeswoman said last week. “Our Hot Pockets line restarted in early February, and the factory continues to produce frozen meals. Nestlé Jonesboro currently has approximately 750 full-time employees.”