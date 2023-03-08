JONESBORO — Almost a year after a fire caused extensive damage to the Nestlé plant in Jonesboro, production is back up and running, according to a company representative.
“Nestlé’s Jonesboro factory is up and running,” a company spokeswoman said last week. “Our Hot Pockets line restarted in early February, and the factory continues to produce frozen meals. Nestlé Jonesboro currently has approximately 750 full-time employees.”
A fire at Nestlé caused extensive damage to its new production line on March 16, 2022, then-Jonesboro Fire Chief Kevin Miller said.
The call about the fire at 1 Nestlé Way came in at about 4:30 p.m.
About 30 firefighters, including off-duty ones, fought the blaze, he said. Crews were rotated fighting the fire.
Miller said a couple of firefighters suffered minor injuries, were treated at the scene and returned to duty.
A Nestlé representative at the time stated, “Thankfully, no employees were injured and all are safe. We appreciate the quick response of the Jonesboro Fire Department and emergency response teams. The factory will remain closed as we assess the damage and return the factory to full operation.”
In December 2020, the company announced a more than $100 million expansion to produce the Hot Pockets brand of sandwiches.
Nestlé opened its Jonesboro plant in 2002 and has undergone several expansions over the years. Nestlé Jonesboro produces frozen foods for the Stouffer’s, Lean Cuisine, Digiorno, Tombstone and Sweet Earth brands.
