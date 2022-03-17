JONESBORO — A fire at Nestlé caused extensive damage to its new production line Wednesday, Jonesboro Fire Chief Kevin Miller said Thursday.
The call about the fire at 1 Nestlé Way came in at about 4:30 p.m.
“There’s quite a bit of damage,” Miller said. “We still have crews out there battling hot spots. Two units are out there now.”
About 30 firefighters, including off-duty ones, fought the blaze, he said. Crews were rotated fighting the fire
Miller said a couple of firefighters suffered minor injuries, were treated at the scene and returned to duty.
No Nestlé employees were injured, Miller said.
He said eight firetrucks were called in to fight the fire. Initially, three engine trucks and two ladder trucks were called in to the scene.
A release from the Fire Department stated, “Engine 7 arrived on scene and made entry into the building where they found the fire burning within a large piece of a production line cooler. Due to the construction makeup of the cooler the fire could not be easily accessed. Crews from Engine 7, Engine 3 and Engine 1 rotated in and out of the building as suppression efforts continued. A short time later, while all crews were outside, a large explosion occurred within the structure. Crews were forced to stage back and the immediate area was evacuated.
“... Due to the nature of the explosion, the immediate area of that particular building was deemed structurally unsafe and all further suppression efforts were forced to take place from the exterior only.”
The Jonesboro Police Department assisted the Fire Department, using JPD drones to get an aerial view of the fire.
“Around 5:50 p.m., two of our officers were dispatched to assist the fire department. They were Sgt. Brian Arnold and Sgt. Rodney Smith,” according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with JPD.
“Also thanks to Medic One Ambulance crews who remained on scene for medical standby, as well as JPD whose aerial drone provided real time assessment of fire and structural areas that could not otherwise be accessed,” the JFD statement said.
According to a statement from a Nestlé representative, “The situation at our Jonesboro factory is under control, and we are looking into the cause of the fire. Thankfully, no employees were injured and all are safe. We appreciate the quick response of the Jonesboro Fire Department and emergency response teams. The factory will remain closed as we assess the damage and return the factory to full operation.”
Nestlé also addressed what workers should expect while the facility is closed.
“Yes, we plan to continue to support our employees financially during this time. We are in direct contact with our employees and will continue to provide them with updates,” the representative said.
In December 2020, the company announced a more than $100 million expansion to produce Hot Pockets brand of sandwiches.
As part of the expansion and renovation, Nestlé planned to hire at least 100 new employees over two years, as well as renovate and add 90,000 square feet to its facility.
Nestlé opened its Jonesboro plant in 2002 and has undergone several expansions over the years. Nestlé Jonesboro produces frozen foods for the Stouffer’s, Lean Cuisine, Digiorno, Tombstone and Sweet Earth brands.
