JONESBORO — Every February, the career and technical education (CTE) community celebrates “CTE Month,” but Nettleton School District has even more to celebrate this month having recently received $141,261 in CTE grants.
Nettleton received a total of five different grants this year from the Arkansas Department of Education, Division of Career and Technical Education.
Lacy Baker, assistant superintendent of curriculum and assessment at Nettleton Public School District, said that the school had to apply for the grants the year before. She added that every year schools at select levels throughout the state apply for these grants to fund their CTE programs.
“CTE programs play an important role in preparing students for both career and college,” Baker said.
Nettleton School District received five CTE grants including:
a $17,742.52 grant for their NHS Criminal Justice program.
a $27,115 grant for their NHS Hospitality and Tourism program.
a $44,771.44 grant for their NHS Project Lead The Way (PLTW) – Engineering program.
a $31,956.67 grant for their NHS Sports Medicine program.
a 19,675.38 grant for their NJHS Family and Consumer Science (FACS) program.
“We are very thankful and honored to receive these grants,” Baker said.
The school will also be celebrating CTE Month on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Nettleton High School and Nettleton Junior High School.
“The schools will showcase their CTE programs during this event, where students, instructors and administrators will be available to provide tours of our various CTE programs,” a press release from the school stated. “Guests will be greeted with a welcoming reception, followed by a question and answer panel, to begin the day’s activities.”
The showcase of CTE Programs will include:
Nettleton High School:
Radio/TV
Project Lead the Way
EAST
Agriculture
FACS
Medical Professionals
Sports Medicine
Criminal Justice
Hospitality and Tourism
Nettleton Junior High School:
EAST
Project Lead the Way
For more information contact Jennifer Snyder, CTE Coordinator for the Crowley’s Ridge Educational Service Cooperative, at 870-578-0314 or Baker at 870-910-7800.
