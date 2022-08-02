JONESBORO — As the cost of building supplies continues to go up, the Nettleton School District found another way to expand the school.
Nettleton Superintendent Karen Curtner said on Friday that the school spent $3.5 million to purchase property on East Parker Road across from their central district office in order to expand the school and provide another campus by refurbishing existing buildings.
The property, which was purchased from Hi-Tech Properties, was formerly part of the Revised Freeway Industrial Park for the City of Jonesboro.
“We got a good price,” Curtner said, “Plus, we will be able to move our support services offices and open a new PreK-2 campus.”
According to Curtner the new property includes three existing buildings, which includes two office buildings and a warehouse.
The warehouse will provide extra storage for the district, while the offices will be redesigned to provide new office space for support services, Curtner said.
She said that their plan is to turn the old support services offices, which are currently located by the Nettleton STEAM campus, into a new pre-k to second grade campus The new campus is slated to be open by fall of 2023.
“The student population is growing,” she said, noting the importance of a new campus.
“It will also help having offices closer together,” Curtner said, “because it makes it easier for us to work together. This is going to be great for everyone.”
