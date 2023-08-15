230815-JS-steam-elementary-photo-nz

Nettleton STEAM Elementary EAST facilitator Michelle Neira teaches some of her students, including second-graders (from left) Modesti Wallace, Niaomi Mitchell, Ella Parker and Leo Morales, about the 3D printer on Monday morning at the new Nettleton STEAM Elementary School in Jonesboro.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — As students started back to school across the state, the students at Nettleton School District’s STEAM Elementary were enjoying their first day back in a completely new school on Monday morning.

STEAM Elementary Principal Matt Ragsdale and Assistant Principle Jordan Gardner explained how the school was needed due to the growth of the district.