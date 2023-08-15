JONESBORO — As students started back to school across the state, the students at Nettleton School District’s STEAM Elementary were enjoying their first day back in a completely new school on Monday morning.
STEAM Elementary Principal Matt Ragsdale and Assistant Principle Jordan Gardner explained how the school was needed due to the growth of the district.
Gardner said the project, which started in the spring of this year, began with the repurposing of a 1980s era building, previously the old Central Elementary School, before being used for support services for the past three years. The school district then decided to turn the facility into the new STEAM Elementary.
Ragsdale noted how the school had been completely renovated.
“They gutted basically everything ... floors, walls ... I mean everything and started pretty much from scratch in March of this year so the building itself is not brand new, but the inside is all brand new,” he explained.
“We were outgrowing the buildings,” he added. “There were just not enough rooms for as many kids as we had. Which is a good problem to have. I think that speaks volumes to our district and everybody who is part of our district administration.”
Ragsdale also noted that all of the classroom teachers were hired from within the district.
“I interviewed for about a month, going through several different applicants,” he continued. “Think about it, there’s three classrooms per grade, so nine certified teachers for kindergarten through second grades and I probably had 20 plus interviews for those teaching positions. Plus, of course we’ve got pre-K as well, and then we’ve got interventionists, we have para-pros, a librarian, a music teacher, an art teacher, a P/E teacher... I mean, I was interviewing for a full month straight.”
He said while it was a busy month, they were pleased to have such good candidates to select from.
“We had very qualified candidates, very experienced candidates that had a lot of experience in the district who wanted to come over and be part of STEAM Elementary,” he said.
He noted that the elementary will have STEAM, Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics, as its theme.
“Our big thing is that we want to prepare our students for life after this and we are really trying to engage the sciences,” he said, noting the EAST Initiative program that they offer mainly in the junior high and high schools.
“We are allowing 15 to 20 kids from each grade to be a part of EAST and it’s something that obviously engages science, engages technology, engages engineering. I mean those three things are encompassed in the EAST initiative and we’re very excited that they’re here,” he said, noting some of their new state-of-the-art equipment, such as a 3D printer and new computers.
Ragsdale also pointed out their arts program and brand new playground equipment; as well as some of the school’s future projects, including an outdoor classroom and a greenhouse.
“I mean it’s really different. We want to be different and that is the goal of what we’ve got going on,” he continued. “Obviously, with big STEAM over here across the parking lot, we’re the feeder school to them and so we also have maker spaces in every single classroom, which we’re calling creation stations.”
Ragsdale said project-based learning using the maker spaces allows teachers to to encompass their standards and their curriculum.
“Once they’ve laid that background, that’s when the project based learning really comes into play and that’s when these maker spaces and creation stations come into play and they’re able to really bring those lessons and bring those standards that they’ve already taught, bring them to life where those kids can see what we’re actually talking about. Which is really cool.”
Ragsdale also noted that Taylor Cooper, who is already a high school agriculture teacher and manager of the Nettleton Schools’ FFA Farm, will be their agricultural teacher.
He said she will come for two periods a day, splitting her time with between the high school and STEAM Elementary.
“She’s going to run the the greenhouse,” he said. “She’s going to be the one that designs our outdoor classroom and she’s going to allow those kids to be a part of that as well.”
Smaller class sizes will also be featured at the school.
“We have 200 students,” Ragsdale said. “We have 60 in each in each grade and then we’ll have about 20 pre-K students, so we have 180 K-2s and then we have 20 pre-Ks. And actually our second-grade class is a little bit larger than that, but that was kind of our goal was to get 20. I think each second-grade class has about 21 or 22.”
Ragsdale also bragged on the school district’s administration for providing a learning culture and environment where hands-on learning is taking place on a daily basis.
“They’ve given us those resources,” he said. “They’ve done everything that they can do in their power to make this school succeed. So that’s awesome. They’ve really come through and done a lot for us, which is big.”
Plus, he said the kids are excited, “They get to start the new school and they’re pumped about it.”
