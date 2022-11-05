JONESBORO — Nettleton STEAM students have been hard at work handcrafting beautiful ceramic bowls and creating art from canned goods for their Empty Bowls event.
According to the school’s STEAM facilitator, Kelli Cochran, the 2022 Empty Bowls Community Dinner will be on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Nettleton STEAM Cafeteria, located at 3801 Vera St. in Jonesboro.
Cochran said on Wednesday that this will be a “joyous night of art, food, music, fellowship and helping others.”
“Soup will be cooked and served by our LEAD students,” she said. “A CANstruction art piece with over 500 cans will be on display and later be given to the food bank. Plus, there will be live music performed by Dr. Crist and Mr. Sherwood our music teacher.”
“Ceramic bowls handcrafted by our advanced art students will be available to buy for a donation to the NEA Food Bank,” she noted. “We are asking that guests donate what they can.”
Along with the public, they have invited Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver, Jonesboro Chief Operating Officer Tony Thomas, literacy specialists from the Crowley’s Ridge Education Cooperative, professors from Arkansas State University, Nettleton School District’s Central Office staff and school board members, as well as lots of community partners.
“We did Empty Bowls in 2018 and 2019 before COVID. This is the 3rd year that we have done it,” she stated, noting that they are hoping to have a good turnout for the return of the event.
