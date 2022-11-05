221105-JS-empty-bowls-photo-nz

These beautiful handcrafted ceramic bowls from Nettleton STEAM’s 2019 Empty Bowls dinner are examples of the creativity and hard work that their advanced art students put in their work at Nettleton STEAM in Jonesboro.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — Nettleton STEAM students have been hard at work handcrafting beautiful ceramic bowls and creating art from canned goods for their Empty Bowls event.

According to the school’s STEAM facilitator, Kelli Cochran, the 2022 Empty Bowls Community Dinner will be on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Nettleton STEAM Cafeteria, located at 3801 Vera St. in Jonesboro.