Nettleton Junior High teacher Krystal Priest (from left) poses with her eighth-grade students, Katelyn Russell, Layla Price, Kayla Davis and Caden Cochran, after they received their first-place awards on Tuesday for winning the Great Arkansas History Video Game Coding Competition.

 Submitted photo

JONESBORO — Four Nettleton Junior High eighth-graders got quite the surprise on Tuesday as they found out they had won first place in the Great Arkansas History Video Game Coding Competition. The honor was announced on Tuesday at NJHS.

Eighth-grade teacher Krystal Priest said on Tuesday that the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) Office of Computer Science hosted the competition, and the award was presented by ADE Statewide Computer Science Specialist Adam Musto.