JONESBORO — Four Nettleton Junior High eighth-graders got quite the surprise on Tuesday as they found out they had won first place in the Great Arkansas History Video Game Coding Competition. The honor was announced on Tuesday at NJHS.
Eighth-grade teacher Krystal Priest said on Tuesday that the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) Office of Computer Science hosted the competition, and the award was presented by ADE Statewide Computer Science Specialist Adam Musto.
Priest, who was also the team’s sponsor, said the competition was open to Arkansas students in the fourth through eighth grades.
“By emphasizing storytelling, state history and coding, this competition allowed students to demonstrate their coding abilities, while supporting literary growth and expanding their knowledge of Arkansas History,” she said.
Although this was fourth year of the competition, this was the first time for the school to compete.
Out of more than 20 teams that competed, Priest said the Nettleton team, which included Caden Cochran, Layla Price, Kayla Davis and Katelyn Russell, took top honors.
“They created a video game from scratch,” she explained. “They planned and designed the game on paper then put it all together into an actual working game.”
She said that they spent countless hours from September through March to complete the game.
This year’s theme was “My Favorite Arkansas Ghost Story: Folklore and fable, the rich history and dark mysteries of our amazing natural state.”
So the students decided to create the game about the Crescent Hotel in Hot Springs, for its mysterious history and detailed ghost stories of various paranormal activities.
Each student had a role in creating the game.
Cochran, did all the work in Unity and used C# (general-purpose programming language), created the music to play throughout the game, created the sprites for the tiles and furniture, and helped design the main gameplay.
Davis, helped make ideas, and conducted research; while Price, did a lot of the planning, writing and idea development.
Russell focused on creating the character designs.
Priest also said that Natalie Pittmann and Sidharth Chandran, Arkansas State University assistant professors of animation, mentored the students and answered questions when they visited a few times.
“I have had the pleasure of sponsoring these amazing kids during this experience,” Priest stated. “The team had a lot of fun making the game, and they want to be game designers as their future career.”
“This achievement is huge, especially at this age, to win such a prestigious state wide competition. Watch out game developing world, here they come.” she continued.
To play this spooky game, which was released by Itch.io, go to www.nettletonjr.itch.io/ crescent-hotel-haunting-ooo-spooky.
