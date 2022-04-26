JONESBORO — Jonesboro police arrested the head boys’ basketball coach of Nettleton Junior High School on Tuesday morning in connection with an inappropriate relationship with a student, police said.
Detectives and members of the JPD SWAT team arrested Jermaine Thomas, 35, on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault and three other charges.
The arrest was part of an ongoing investigation by the JPD Internet Crimes Against Children Division.
The other charges are distributing, possessing, viewing matter depicting sexual contact with a minor, sexual indecency with a child and public sexual indecency.
Thomas also taught criminal justice classes at Nettleton.
On April 21, the school resource officer for Nettleton High School was notified about an inappropriate relationship between a student and an employee of the school. Upon further investigation by JPD ICAC, they discovered evidence involving the teacher and a student.
Dr. Karen Curtner, superintendent of Nettleton schools, said Tuesday that Thomas was in his second year at the school. She said he was placed on administrative leave.
The victim is a 16-year-old female, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department.
“It was a situation that we were made aware of last Thursday evening,” Curtner said. “We asked students that if they have any questions to talk to district counselors. We will not tolerate any conduct that affects our students.”
Thomas is housed at the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting his probable cause hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.