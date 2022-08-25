JONESBORO — Nettleton School District’s teachers and staff will receive a boost next week after bonuses were approved on Wednesday.
Nettleton School District Secretary Jennifer Morgan said on Thursday that during a special school board meeting on Wednesday morning, the school board decided to distribute bonuses to all eligible teachers and staff at the school.
Morgan said that all full-time certified employees on a current active contract will receive a $5,000 bonus and all part-time (less then four hours or class periods a day) certified employees on a current active contract will receive a $2,500 bonus, while all full-time classified employees on a current active contract will receive a $2,500 bonus and all part-time classified employees on a current active contract will receive a $1,200 bonus.
She explained that certified employees held jobs that required degrees such as teachers and administrators, while classified employees held jobs that do not require a degree such as secretaries and custodians.
Morgan also said that employees must be hired before September 20 to qualify.
Nettleton School District Superintendent Karen Curtner said on Thursday that bonuses will be distributed from the remaining ARP ESSER funds and will be distributed on August 31.
The ARP ESSER funds were available funds to help schools safely reopen during the pandemic to reduce the pandemic’s impacts on students.
Curtner said that the state legislature had said that they wanted the school to be able to provide a one-time retention and recruitment bonus for school employees such as teachers and staff, however the funding that was proposed by the legislature was used differently so then they suggested using the leftover ARP ESSER funds if the schools hadn’t already committed the funds to another project.
“Luckily, we met all the requirements,” she said, noting how grateful the teachers are to be able to receive the much-needed bonuses.
“We are fortunate because some of the smaller schools have already committed the funds elsewhere and are having to make a choice,” Curtner explained, noting one school that had to make their teachers and staff choose between new equipment or a bonus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.