JONESBORO — Students and staff at the Nettleton’s University Heights School of Medical Arts (UHSMA) have worked hard to become an Arkansas School of Innovation.
It was named at the Arkansas School of Innovation Conference last Tuesday at the Hot Springs Convention Center.
In celebration, UHSMA will be holding a presentation followed by a reception at 8:30 this morning at the University Heights School of Medical Arts gym in Jonesboro.
The presentation will include speeches by Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver, Superintendent Karen Curtner and other scholars.
UHSMA was designed for third through sixth grade students with medical themes, which are used throughout the curriculum to spark interest and create curiosity about the wide variety of opportunities in the medical field, according to the UHSMA website.
It is one of three intermediate schools within the Nettleton School District, which include Nettleton STEAM and Fox Meadow Creative Media School.
University Heights School of Medical Arts Principal Lisa Hogan said on Monday that they were excited to receive the recognition and that they had worked very hard to become an Arkansas School of Innovation.
Hogan explained that it was a two year process, which they began in 2020, under former Principal Debbie Bean, who retired last May.
“It was perfect that we received the official notification on her last day as principal,” Hogan laughed, noting how hard Bean and several other staff members, including herself, had worked over the last two years.
“We had to do a lot of paperwork, but it was worth it,” she said, noting that they had to set and reach three goals which included:
To challenge and support their students to achieve a high standard of literacy academic performance and growth.
To create a safe, nurturing, and respectful learning environment that will support the whole child by fostering social, emotional and academic skills.
To engage students in productive and innovative 21st century learning experiences through project-based learning.
Hogan said that now they just have to thoroughly keep track of their data, in order to provide evidence of their growth when they renew their status in a couple years.
According to the Office of Innovation for Education website, the Office of Innovation for Education is funded by the Arkansas Department of Education and it collaborates with public schools, districts and educators across the state as a resource for exploring, investigating, and designing ideas and opportunities for innovation that improve outcomes for every student.
Nettleton University Heights Intermediate School is one of 48 schools to receive the Schools of Innovation for the 2021-2022 School Year, according to the Arkansas Department of Education, Division of Elementary and Secondary Education website.
Other NEA schools to receive the title included Harrisburg Weiner Elementary School, Newport High School and Wynne Intermediate School.
