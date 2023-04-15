JONESBORO — Although Patsy Gerber just celebrated her 90th birthday, she is somewhat young as an artist and is nowhere near done showing off her skills.
The oldest of eight siblings, she was born on March 26, 1933, to her father, a humble Otwell farmer, and her mother, a simple homemaker.
After graduating from Valley View High School, she began a long career in the tourism industry.
She would spend 40-plus years at Great Southern Coaches, before starting her own tour bus line known as Patken Bus Tours, which she ran for another 20 years with her husband, Kenneth Gerber, who she married in 1961.
“We did a lot of tours,” she laughed, noting that with her three buses they did all types of tours from sports teams to casino tours to Disney vacations.
“It was a lot of fun, but I didn’t always get to go because I had to keep up with all the bills and paperwork too,” she laughed.
Although Gerber admits that she was 83 when she finally decided to start playing with colors, she said she has always had a love of art and music.
In fact, she said played piano for Otwell Christian Church for many years and, although she only plays for her own enjoyment now, she has played at many local churches of various denominations over the years, as well as at numerous weddings and funerals.
However, after her husband passed away in 2012, Gerber decided it was finally time to retire from the travel industry, but she said that she still found that she had to have something to do.
So in 2016, she picked up a coloring book and began to color in her spare time.
“When I first started, I would color a little bit and go do something else and then come back to it,” Geber recalled.
“I even had some of my colorings in The Jonesboro Sun,” she bragged, showing newspaper clippings of her work from 2016 and 2018.
She also noted how proud she was the see them hung in the “old Sun gallery,” which was in the lobby area of the old Jonesboro Sun building downtown.
She explained how much work she would put into her colorings with all of their intricate details and choosing just the right colors.
Doing some in pencil and others in pens, her collection began to grow and soon evolved into what she calls her “metal colorings,” which are beautiful pieces of metal art that she has reworked and revitalized into her own creations.
Even though she still enjoys sitting down with her coloring books, she also enjoys standing at her kitchen counter with her box of vibrantly colored paints and her three little brushes, which she said she uses to paint different pieces of metal work.
Her sister, Fay Westmoreland, who owns Fay’s Bakery in Jonesboro, still teases Gerber about her first piece, which still hangs prominently on Westmoreland’s fence.
“She stole it,” she teased.
Gerber laughed and shook her head, explaining how her metal coloring began.
“It all began when I had spotted an old piece of metal work on a shelf in my sister’s garage,” she laughed. “I thought I could do something with that. So, I told my brother to grab it and put it in the car. She will never miss it. Then, I brought it home and I repainted it for her. Everyone loved it.”
After that, she said that people began bringing her items that they had found at yard sales and flea markets for her to refinish and revive.
She said that the items people bring to her can range from old yard ornaments to broken tiles to derelict ironworks and rusty decor.
Now, her sister’s fence is lined with unique and vibrant metal colorings, which Gerber has made.
Gerber said she has lived a long and wonderful life with 52 years with her husband. She has two daughters, Gayle Gibson of Jonesboro and Patti Thornton of Little Rock; who gave her two grandsons (one each), City Councilman Chris Gibson of Jonesboro and Dylan Wright of Annapolis, Maryland, who in-turn gave her two amazing great-granddaughters (one each), 10-year-old Shelby Gibson of Jonesboro and seven-year-old Charlie Wright of Annapolis, Maryland.
Now she finds that she is very delighted by her great-granddaughters, who share her love of art and like to surprise her with their own artist creations, she said.
“They are so creative and they like to share their artwork too,” she said as she showed off some of their work that she had tucked away with her own portfolio.
