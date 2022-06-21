JONESBORO — Officials are finalizing plans for a new terminal building to replace the structure that was lost when a tornado struck the Jonesboro Municipal Airport.
Michael Baker International, a Pittsburgh-based engineering and consulting company that works with airports in several states, has worked with the Jonesboro airport for several years.
The airport commission on Tuesday verbally agreed to pay Baker, which has an office at Brookland, 8 percent of the cost of construction to design the replacement facility.
The city has applied for a $5 million federal grant to pay for construction of the proposed new building.
Most buildings at the airport were either destroyed or damaged March 28, 2020, when the tornado swept through the city. Airport officials are using $11.5 million from insurance payouts to replace the structures.
The storm also destroyed a large portion of The Mall at Turtle Creek.
Under the plan the commission previously approved a general layout of the proposed new building, which will be slightly larger than the 5,200-square-foot original building.
One addition that will be included in the new facility is space for a small restaurant.
Junior Das, who owns several restaurants in Jonesboro, told commissioners he would be willing to consider operating the proposed eatery, even knowing that it would likely lose money in the beginning.
“However, we’ve got to start somewhere,” Das said, adding that the facility would have to be available to the general public to have any chance at success. “Something small to start off with and you never know. If it grows big, then maybe we can start making money.”
George Jackson, the airport manager, told The Sun following the meeting that some commissioners had “put out feelers” to see if local operators would consider an airport restaurant. To date, he said Das is the only one.
Hundreds of homes have been constructed in the area near the airport since the original terminal was built. The Arkansas Department of Transportation estimated that between 5,200 and 5,500 vehicles per day passed the airport via Airport Road (Arkansas 351) in 2020, the latest traffic count available. That’s compared to 33,000 per day on East Johnson Avenue (U.S. 49) at Hilltop.
