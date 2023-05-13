The 2023 Arkansas General Session included new and updated legislation that will affect the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism (ADPHT), which will in turn affect local state parks.

According to a press release, the ADPHT protects and promotes the state’s natural, cultural and historic assets, contributing to a thriving economy and high quality of life; and as an entity of state government, ADPHT’s operations are directed and managed following state legislation and guidance as it is made up of three divisions: Arkansas State Parks, Arkansas Heritage and Arkansas Tourism.