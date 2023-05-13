The 2023 Arkansas General Session included new and updated legislation that will affect the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism (ADPHT), which will in turn affect local state parks.
According to a press release, the ADPHT protects and promotes the state’s natural, cultural and historic assets, contributing to a thriving economy and high quality of life; and as an entity of state government, ADPHT’s operations are directed and managed following state legislation and guidance as it is made up of three divisions: Arkansas State Parks, Arkansas Heritage and Arkansas Tourism.
Mike Mills, ADPHT cabinet secretary, said that the 2023 Arkansas General Session included legislative updates and new legislation that will better equip ADPHT to meet its mission.
“As the 2023 Arkansas General Session closes, we are happy to see updates that help Arkansas to stay competitive in the outdoor recreation economy, extend historic rehabilitation tax credits, streamline business practices and officially celebrate the 100th year of our state park system,” Mills said. “Our communities and businesses will benefit from this legislation, and I’m excited to see the economic impact it makes for The Natural State.”
During the 2023 General Session of the Arkansas Legislature, numerous bills and resolutions affecting ADPHT were introduced including:
SCR6, which names 2023 as the Arkansas State Parks Centennial Year.
SB 461, which increases the percentage of historic rehabilitation tax credits available to smaller towns while decreasing the percentage for larger towns, and SB 462, which extends the sunset of historic rehabilitation tax credits from 2025 to 2030.
SB 472, which allows liquor sales in state parks.
SB 497, which allows Arkansas State Parks to select products for use within their facilities that are best suited for the unique character of those facilities.
SB 558, which increases the limit for professional services contracts to $150,000 for repair, alteration and maintenance projects within the division of Arkansas State Parks.
SB 560, which increases the size of communities eligible to participate in FUN (Facilities for Underserved Neighborhoods) Park Grants to those with a population of 7,500 or less.
According to Shealyn Sowers, ADHPT chief of communications, Arkansas State Parks will benefit from several pieces of legislation from the 2023 General Assembly.
Sowers noted in an email the importance of some of these legislative changes.
“Certainly, SB558 will allow us to make necessary facility improvements while maintaining a competitive process for bidding and hiring contractors and subcontractors,” she said, noting the importance of SB497 to the parks as well.
“SB497 means we no longer have to take the lowest bid for items used by overnight guests – like coffee, toiletries, towels, etc,” she said. “As a result, Arkansas State Parks can provide a hospitality experience that matches our outdoor recreation offerings. We are excited about legislation that cuts red tape for Arkansas State Parks, invites new businesses into the recreation economy, and welcomes more Arkansans – as well as out of-state-visitors – to our natural spaces.”
Also approved was Act SCR6, which named 2023 as the Arkansas State Parks Centennial Year.
According to the Arkansas State Parks website, the Arkansas State Parks planted their roots in 1907 when officials of the Fort Smith Lumber Company toured Petit Jean Mountain in the Arkansas River Valley.
Although concerned about difficult logging operations due to rugged terrain, they were so impressed with the mountain’s beauty that they suggested it join the National Park System.
By 1921, the company physician, Dr. T. W. Hardison, was leading this effort and, after securing Legislative approval, he approached National Parks Director Stephen Mather with an offer.
However, Mather asserted the property was not of national significance and challenged Dr. Hardison to establish a State Park system, which he enthusiastically embraced.
With land donations and Legislative support, Act 276 of 1923 was passed and the Arkansas State Parks system was born.
In the 1930s, the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) helped in the growth of the parks by building CCC facilities and infrastructure at the parks, much of which stands today.
The park system is now comprised of 52 state parks on 54,400 acres, with 1,800 campsites, 208 cabins, and 5 lodges that serve 8 million visitors annually.
According to Sowers, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders kicked off the Arkansas State Parks Centennial Year celebration at Petit Jean State Park’s Mather Lodge on March 1.
Although the initial celebration was in March, sowers said every park is honoring the Centennial in their own way.
“I think folks also will want to check out the special centennial merchandise that will be available at our park gift shops throughout this year,” she continued. “We will continually update the Arkansas State Parks website with programs and news around our centennial as we celebrate it all year long.”
“Also, if you haven’t seen the video celebrating our 100 years, I would encourage you to go out to the Arkansas State Parks website and watch it,” Sowers said. “You will be inspired.”
Individuals can also watch the video Centennial story on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHA0QFI314o.
Next she spoke about Acts SB 461, which increases the percentage of historic rehabilitation tax credits available to smaller towns while decreasing the percentage for larger towns, and SB 462, which extends the sunset of historic rehabilitation tax credits from 2025 to 2030.
Sowers said both pieces of legislation will provide incentive for in- and out-of-state entrepreneurs to invest in Arkansas’ historic properties, particularly those in more rural parts of the state.
“We understand that visitors to our state parks also are taking advantage of all that the surrounding communities have to offer when they come see us,” she said. “We know that the draw of state parks is only strengthened when visitors have local restaurants, museums, shops and other attractions to visit, too.”
Another big change for the parks is Act SB 472, which allows liquor sales in state parks.
“With the parks required to follow existing laws and regulations in place by the Alcoholic Beverage Control board, we expect only a positive impact,” Sowers said. “This legislation allows Arkansas State Parks to meet guest expectations and attract more concerts, weddings and other events.”
“Arkansas State Parks specifically looks forward to the opportunity to support Arkansas made craft beer and wine,” she continued. “Bottom line: we absolutely expect this change to increase Arkansas State Park revenues.”
She also spoke about Act SB 560, which Sowers said does not have any direct impact on the state parks as it simply increases the size of communities eligible to participate in FUN (Facilities for Underserved Neighborhoods) Park Grants to those with a population of 7,500 or less.
“The purpose of FUN Park Grants is to provide basic outdoor recreation facilities to small Arkansas communities,” she stated, noting that FUN Park grants are administered by the Office of Outdoor Recreation within the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.
However, Sowers said all of the bills passed in the Natural State Initiative package will positively impact Arkansas State Parks.
For more information about Arkansas State Parks visit their website at www.arkansasstateparks.com/.
