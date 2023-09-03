The following new titles are available at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, located at 315 W. Oak Ave.
Physical books
“The Breakaway” by Jennifer Weiner
“Happiness Falls” by Angie Kim
“Big Little Spells” by Hazel Beck
“Amazing Grace Adams” by Fran Littlewood
“Time’s Echo: The Second World War, the Holocaust, and the Music of Remembrance” by Jeremy Eichler
“Great Outdoors U.S.A.: 1,000 Adventures Across All 50 States”
“Come Forth: The Promise of Jesus’s Greatest Miracle” by James Martin
“Too Soon for Adiós” by Annette Chavez Macias
ebooks
Available through the Libby App:
“The Art Thief” by Michael Finkel
“The Deadline: Essays” by Jill Lepore
“The Love Plot” by Samantha Young
“The Mystery at Dunvegan Castle” by T.L. Huchu
“Kissing Kosher” by Jean Meltzer
“Every Drop is a Man’s Nightmare” by Megan Kamalei Kakimoto
“How to Say Babylon” by Safiya Sinclair
“Harlem after Midnight” by Louise Hare
“Happiness Falls” by Angie Kim
“Catch Me if You Candy” by Ellie Alexander
TV shows
Young adult books
“House of Yesterday” by Deeba Zargarpur
“Acting the Part” by Z. R. Ellor
“There Goes the Neighborhood” by Jade Adia
“You Don’t Have a Shot” by Racquel Marie
“Boundless: Twenty Voices Celebrating Multicultural and Multiracial Identities”
“When the Vibe Is Right” by Sarah Dass
“Spell Bound” by F.T. Lukens
Children’s books
“The Hurricane Girls” by Kimberly Willis Holt
“Hair Love ABCs” by Matthew Cherry
“All the Lovely Bad Ones Graphic Novel: A Ghost Story Graphic Novel” by Mary Hahn Downing
“The Lost Library” by Rebecca Stead
“The Scariest Kitten in the World” by Kate Messner
“Tessa Miyata Is No Hero” by Julie Abe
“Water Day” by Margarita Engle
“Brindlefox” by John Sandford
“Things in the Basement” by Ben Hatke
Children’s ebooks
The following are available through the Libby App:
“Abby in Neverland” by Sarag Mlynowski
“Belly up” by Stuart Gibbs
“Tiger Daughter” by Rebecca Lim
“The Captive Kingdom” by Jennifer A. Nielsen
“Confessions of a Candy Snatcher” by Phoebe Sinclair
“Monster Camp” by Sarah Henning
“Grandmothers Galore!” by Judith Henderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.