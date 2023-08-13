The following new titles are available at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, located at 315 W. Oak Ave.
Physical books
“Medusa’s Sisters” by Lauren J.a. Bear
“California Golden” by Melanie Benjamin
“The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride
“With Love, from Cold World” by Alicia Thompson
“The Hanging City” by Charlie N. Holmberg
“Canary Girls” by Jennifer Chiaverini
“None of This Is True” by Lisa Jewell
“Tangled Vines: Power, Privilege, and the Murdaugh Family Murders” by John Glatt
“Congratulations, the Best Is Over!” Essays by Eric R. Thomas
“Valiant Women: The Extraordinary American Servicewomen Who Helped Win World War II” by Lena S. Andrew
eBooks
The following are available through the Libby App:
“Good Fortune” by C. K. Chau
“A Pocketful of Happiness” by Richard E. Grant
“A Council of Dolls” by Mina Susan Power
“Dark Corners” by Megan Goldin
“Forged by Blood” by Ehigbor Okosun
“The Peach Seed” by Anita Gail Jones
“The Blonde Identity” by Ally Carter
“Mrs. Porter Calling” by A.J. Pearce
“The Sunshine Girls” by Molly Fader
“Becoming Nick and Nora” by Rob Kozlowski
Movies
Ice Sculpture Christmas
Sense, Sensibility and Snowmen
Fast X
TV Shows
1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story Season 1
Father Brown Season 10
Brokenwood Mysteries Series 9
Teen books
“Frontera” by Julio Anta
“The Legacies” by Jessica Goodman
“All That’s Left to Say” by Emery Lord
“Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths” by Joshua Williamson
“Where to Start: A Survival Guide to Anxiety, Depression, and Other Mental Health Challenges / From Mental Health America,” illustrated by Gemma Correll
Children’s books
“Back to School, Backpack!” by Simon Rich
“Welcome to the Wonder House” by Rebecca Kai Dotlich
“Spanish is the Language of My Family” by Michael Genhart
“The Talent Thief” by Mike Thayer
“The Bellwoods Game” by Celia Krampien
Children’s eBooks
The following are available through the Libby App:
“Peril at Price Manor” by Laura Parnum
“We still belong” by Christine Day
“The Mighty Bite” by Nathan Hale
“The Crayons go Back to School” by Drew Daywalt
“Summer is for Cousins” by Rajani La Rocca
“Bitsy Bat, School Star” by Kaz Windness
Bookmobile stops Monday
2:30 to 3:30 p.m., St. Elizabeth’s Place, 3010 Middlefield Dr., Jonesboro
Tuesday
3:30 to 5 p.m., Parker Park, 1506 N. Church St., Jonesboro
Wednesday
10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Bono Senior Center, 111 E College St., Bono.
12:45-1:45 p.m., Bono Community Center, 100 E. Woodland Trails, Bono.
3:30 to 5 p.m., Allen Park, 3609 Race St., Jonesboro.
