The following new titles are available at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, located at 315 W. Oak Ave.
Physical books
“Where the Dead Sleep” by Joshua Moehling
“Good Bad Girl” by Alice Feeney
“The Referral Program” by Shamara Ray
“The Great Transition” by Nick Fuller Googins
“The September House” by Carissa Orlando
“Never Enough: When Achievement Culture Becomes Toxic -And what we can do About it” by Jennifer Breheny Wallace
“Mother Tongue: The Surprising History of Women’s Words” by Jenni Nuttall
“Live to see the Day: Coming of age in American Poverty” by Nikhi Goyal
“Why we Love Baseball: A History in 50 Moments” by Joe Posnanski
“Out There: The Science Behind Sci-Fi Film and TV” by Ariel Waldman
eBooks
The following are available through the Libby App:
“Shark Heart” by Emily Habeck
“The Hole We’re In” by Gabrielle Zevin
“Taulah’s back in Town” by Brenda Novak
“My Dirty California” by Jason Mosberg
“You don’t have to Carry it all” by Paula Faris
“Swim home to the Vanished” by Brendan Shay Basham
“The Breakaway” by Jennifer Weiner
“Learned by the Heart” by Emma Donoghue
“Cursed at Dawn” by Heather Graham
“It was an Ugly Couch Anyway” by Elizabeth Passarella
Movies
“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”
Children’s books
“Big Bad Wolf’s Yom Kippur” by David Sherrin
“How to Spook a Ghost” by Sue Sliess
“Island Book” by Evan Dahm
“Barb and the Battle for Bailiwick” by Dan Abdo
“Grumbones” by Jenn Bennett
“A Family Like Ours” by Frank Murphy
“One Smart Cookie” by Mika Song
“Night Owl Night” by Susan Edwards Richmond
“Llama Llama’s Little Lie” by Anna Dewdney
“We Still Belong” by Christine Day
Young adult books
“Till in Technicolor” by Mazey Eddings
“The Lightstruck” by Sunya Mara
“The Brothers Hawthorne” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
“Champion of Fate” by Kendare Blake
“A Study in Drowning” by Ava Reid
