The following new titles are available at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, located at 315 W. Oak Ave.
Physical books
“Thicker than Water” by Megan Collins
“The Carnival of Curiosities” by Amiee Gibbs
“The Block Party” by Daniel Abraham
“The Only Purple House in Town” by Ann Aguirre
“Family Lore” by Elizabeth Acevedo
“August Blue” by Deborah Levy
“Nineteen Claws and a Black Bird” by Agustina Bazterrica
“Junk Film: Why Bad Movies Matter” by Katharine Colsiron
“The Book of Charlie: Wisdom from the Remarkable American Life of a 109-Year-Old Man” by David Von Drehle
“Life in the Fast Lane: The Eagles’ Reckless Ride Down the Rock & Roll Highway” by Mick Wall
eBooks
The following are available through the Libby App:
“Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett
“Just Another Missing Person” by Gillian McAllister
“The Roommate Pact” by Allison Ashley
“Those we Thought we Knew” by David Joy
“At the Coffee Shop of Curiosities” by Heather Webber
“Last Call at Coogan’s” by Jon Michaud
“Wasteland: The Secret World of Waste and the Urgent Search for a Cleaner Future” by Oliver Franklin-Wallis
“Lessons Learned and Cherished” by Deborah Roberts
“Jackie: Public, Private, Secret” by J. Randy Taraborrelli
“The Breakaway” by Jennifer Weiner
Movies
“Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3”
Teen books
“The Memory Eater” by Rebecca Mahoney
“Guardians of Dawn: Zhara” by S. Jae-Jones
“Flavor Girls” by Loic Locatelli-Kournwsky
“The King is Dead” by Benjamin Dean
“House of Roots and Ruin” by Erin A. Craig
Teen eBooks
The following are available through the Libby App:
“Threads that Bind” by Kika Hatzopoulou
“The Prince & the Apocalypse” by Kara McDowell
“Rana Joon and the One and Only Now” by Shideh Etaat
“Miles Morales Suspended” by Jason Reynolds
Children’s books
“The Story of Humans: From Prehistory to the Present” by Anne Rooney
“We Also Served: True Stories of Brave Animals in the Military and Other Heroic Tales” by Erin McGill
“The Moth Keeper” by K O’Neill
“Bluey and Bingo’s Fancy Restaurant Cookbook: Yummy Recipes, for Real Life” by Penguin Young Readers Licenses
“Not a Monster” by Claudia Guadalupe Martinez
“Cloud over California” by Karyn Parsons
“Hope in the Valley” by Mitali Perkins
“Bruce and the Legend of Soggy Hollow” by Ryan T. Higgins
“The Sharing Book” by Dianne White
“A Million Views” by Aaron Starmer
