The following new titles are available at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, located at 315 W. Oak Ave.
Physical books
“The Night House” by Jo Nesbo
“Wednesday’s Child: Stories” by Yiyun Li
“The Witches at the end of the World” by Chelsea Iversen
“The Museum of Failures” by Thrity Umrigar
“North Woods” by Daniel Mason
“They Called us Exceptional: And Other Lies that Raised us” by Prachi Gupta
“Good Awkward: How to Embrace the Embarrassing and Celebrate the Cringe to Become the Bravest you” by Henna Pryor
“Here we go Again: Recipes and Inspiration to Level up your Leftovers” by Tiffani Thiessen
“Tell her Story: How Women led, Taught, and Ministered in the Early Church” by Nijay K. Gupta
eBooks
Available through the Libby App:
“Pete and Alice in Maine” by Caitlin Shetterly
“Build the Life you Want” by Arthur C. Brooks/Oprah Winfrey
“The Stranger Upstairs” by Lisa M. Matlin
“Crochet Impkins” by Megan Lapp
Movies
“A Christmas Story Christmas”
Young adult books
“The Prince and the Coyote” by David Bowles
“A Tall Dark Trouble” by Vanessa Montalban
“Brooms” by Jasmine Walls
“Hockey Girl Loves Drama Boy” by Faith Erin Hicks
“The Fall of Whit Rivera” by Crystal Maldonado
“Don’t Sit on the Baby: The Ultimate Guide to Sane, Skilled, and Safe Babysitting” by Halley Bondy
“Before the Devil Knows You’re Here” by Autumn Krause
Children’s books
“How do Scientists ask Questions?: A book About the Scientific Method” by Madeline J. Hayes
“Night of Ninjas” by Mary Pope Osborne
“Saving Sunshine” by Saadia Faruqi
“The Mossheart Promise” by Rebecca Min
“Julie and the Mango Tree” by Sade Smith
“The Pie that Molly Grew” by Sue Heavenrich
“Sesame Street Elmo asks why? A First Encyclopedia for Growing Minds” by DK Publishing
“Language Around the Worlds: Ways we Communicate our Thoughts and Feelings” by Gill Budgell
“Justice Ketanji: The Story of US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson” by Denise Lewis Patrick
“Broken Crayons Still Color” by Toni Collier
