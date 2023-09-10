The following new titles are available at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, located at 315 W. Oak Ave.
Physical books
“The Vaster Wilds” by Lauren Groff
“Wildflower Falls” by Denise Hunter
“Hemlock Island” by Kelley Armstrong
“What Kind of Mother” by Clay McLeod Chapman
“Nineteen Steps” by Millie Bobby Brown
“The Heirloom” by Beverly Lewis
“Thank You for Sharing” by Rachel Runya Katz
“But Will You Love Me Tomorrow?: An Oral History of the ’60s Girl Groups” by Laura Flam
“God Never Gives Up on You: What Jacob’s Story Teaches Us about Grace, Mercy, and God’s Relentless Love” by Max Lucado
“The Six: The Untold Story of America’s First Women Astronauts” by Loren Grush
ebooks
Available through the Libby App:
“Grave Expectations” by Alice Bell
“The Fraud” by Zadie Smith
“A Shot in the Dark” by Victoria Lee
“The Art of Desire” by Stacey Abrams
“All the Dead Shall Weep” by Charlaine Harris
“Enchanted to Meet You” by Meg Cabot
“The Longmire Defense” by Craig Johnson
“Not Forever, But For Now” by Chuck Palahniuk
“The River We Remember” by William Kent Kruger
“Payback in Death” by J.D. Robb
Libby is a free app where you can borrow ebooks, digital audiobooks, and magazines from your public library. You can stream titles with Wi-Fi or mobile data, or download them for offline use and read anytime, anywhere.
Movies
TV shows
“Abbott Elementary” Season 2
“The Great American Recipe” Season 2
Young adult books
“Always the Almost” by Edward Underhill
“Begin Again” by Emma Lord
“Borderless” by Jennifer de Leon
“Café Con Lychee” by Emery Lee
“The Next New Syrian Girl” by Ream Shukairy
“Our Shadows Have Claws: 15 Latin American Monster Stories”
“This Is Not a Personal Statement” by Tracy Badua
Children’s books
“Let’s Find Yaya and Boo at Home!: A Hide-And-Seek Adventure” by Andrew Knapp
“That’s Not My Kitten” by Fiona Watt
“That’s Not My Puppy” by Fiona Watt
“The Very Hungry Caterpillar’s Rainbow Colors” by Eric Carle
“Billie Blaster and the Robot Army from Outer Space” by Laini Taylor
“Saving Sunshine” by Saadia Faruqi
“The Cursed Moon” by Angela Cervantes
“The Dark Lord’s Daughter” by Patricia C. Wrede
“Bears (a Day in the Life): What Do Polar Bears, Giant Pandas, and Grizzly Bears Get Up to All Day?” by Don Hardeman Jr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.