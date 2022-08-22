Shields

Dr. Todd Shields (center), the new chancellor of Arkansas State University’s Jonesboro campus, visits with Kevin Hodges (left) and Craig Rickert Monday following a meeting of Jonesboro Unlimited.

 Gretchen Hunt / The Sun

JONESBORO — Dr. Todd Shields, the new chancellor of Arkansas State University’s flagship campus, said he wants his faculty, staff and students to get directly involved in the community, including helping local businesses find solutions to problems.

Shields, who just finished his first week on the job, addressed members of Jonesboro Unlimited Monday during the economic development organization’s summer conference.

