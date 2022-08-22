JONESBORO — Dr. Todd Shields, the new chancellor of Arkansas State University’s flagship campus, said he wants his faculty, staff and students to get directly involved in the community, including helping local businesses find solutions to problems.
Shields, who just finished his first week on the job, addressed members of Jonesboro Unlimited Monday during the economic development organization’s summer conference.
“So I don’t really know yet know how much the university is cooperating, collaborating with you all. I hope it’s a lot,” Shields said. “But I do think there are a lot of things we can do to make sure our faculty (address) your needs, for not only employment, but research, things that you are looking for for intellectual property, inventions and things like that, because we do have a lot of great faculty that we want to start encouraging to be more involved in the community.”
Shields, who came to ASU after serving as dean of the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, said a major part of his success there was community involvement.
Jonesboro Unlimited’s Momentum Jonesboro 2.0 campaign was one of the factors Shields cited for pursuing the ASU position. Another factor was ASU’s reclassification to a Carnegie R2 research institution, which is national recognition that faculty members are deeply engaged in original research, teach their own courses, and often involve their students in their research projects.
Another factor was the word of his daughter, Savvy, former Miss Arkansas and Miss America.
“She was one of the first people that said this was one of the best places she visited in the state and she loved it, and she’s really excited about us coming here, and excited about coming here.”
He also cited the area’s growth and that the community is “incredibly welcoming.”
Momentum Jonesboro 2.0 includes four elements in its strategic plan – business growth and innovation, talent attraction, quality of life and infrastructure, and branding and marketing.
Mark Young, president and CEO of Jonesboro Unlimited, said about 800,000-square-feet of industrial construction is underway in the Craighead Technology Park area of eastern Jonesboro. Including new facilities for Colson Caster, Spirit Fitness and Camfil APC.
Young said his organization is also working to position itself to attract business from Ford Motor Company’s Blue Oval City project east of Memphis and near Brownsville in Haywood County is West Tennessee.
“Blue Oval is roughly 100 miles from our industrial park,” Young noted. “We think there will be an opportunity for all the supply companies to consider eastern Arkansas. And certainly, we want to make sure Jonesboro is seen in the most positive light possible.”
Ford’s $3.6 billion electric vehicle manufacturing plant is expected to begin production in 2025.
