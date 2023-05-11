JONESBORO — Two local attorneys have joined the team of lawyers for the church congregation seeking to leave the United Methodist Church and keep possession of UMC property.
And the new lawyers want a jury to decide the matter.
Updated: May 11, 2023 @ 8:40 am
JONESBORO — Two local attorneys have joined the team of lawyers for the church congregation seeking to leave the United Methodist Church and keep possession of UMC property.
And the new lawyers want a jury to decide the matter.
Tony L. Wilcox and Chris A. Averitt of Wilcox & Averitt PLC joined the case this week on behalf of First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro, which is seeking a court order declaring that congregation is the rightful owner of the real estate.
The Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church, the statewide governing body for the worldwide Christian denomination, is contesting that petition for “quiet title,” saying that all United Methodist Church property worldwide is held in trust.
Meanwhile, another organization claiming to be the “real” First United Methodist Church is seeking to intervene in the case, which was originally filed Dec. 19. That group is made up of members of First United Methodist Church who don’t want to leave the denomination, and is recognized by the Arkansas Conference.
On Wednesday, Averitt filed a demand for a jury trial “on all claims so triable.” The trial is scheduled for Jan. 29, 2024. Special Judge Gary Arnold did not immediately rule on the request for a jury trial.
Also Wednesday, James L. Cresswell Jr. of Memphis, who also represents the congregation seeking to leave the denomination, filed a notice of a hearing for May 19 regarding the Arkansas Conference’s claim of “unlawful detainer.”
Unlawful detainer is typically used to evict tenants.
“State law is clear in that issues of title and ownership are excluded from any adjudication under an unlawful detainer action,” Cresswell said in a motion he filed Monday to dismiss the Arkansas Conference unlawful detainer action.
Daniel P. Dalton of Detroit and Randal B. Frazier of Little Rock are also attorneys of record for the congregation seeking to leave the United Methodist Church.
Judy Simmons Henry of Little Rock is the attorney for the “real” First United Methodist Church.
John Keeling Baker of Little Rock represents the Arkansas Conference.
First Community Bank is also a party to the litigation because it holds bank accounts and loans to the original First United Methodist congregation. The Arkansas Conference contends that group, led by long-time Senior Pastor John Miles, is no longer authorized to use those accounts.
Hundreds of United Methodist Church congregations across the nation have sought, and been granted permission to disaffiliate from the worldwide church due to disagreements over church doctrine and human sexuality.
While about three dozen churches in Arkansas have been granted disaffiliation agreements, efforts by the Jonesboro congregation and First United Methodist Church in Searcy were rejected. A hearing is scheduled for Friday in White County Circuit Court in a similar lawsuit.
