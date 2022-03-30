JONESBORO — The Bradbury Art Museum (BAM) will soon be able to share art throughout Northeast Arkansas via a traveling art shows that will be possible with the development and completion of the aptly named “BAM Van,” which is a mobile extension of the museum itself.
In response to a proposal from Haley Voges, education coordinator at BAM, the Kays Foundation has awarded a $10,000 grant to the Bradbury Art Museum, which will be used as matching funds for the project.
Voges said that the BAM Van will enable staff to share the art collection across a wider region, benefiting those who might not otherwise have access.
“Having a way to transport our artwork means we can extend our services and strengthen our relationship with the region we serve,” she said. “We now have the opportunity to bring art into the community via pop-up, mobile exhibitions alongside more comprehensive art experiences such as hands-on workshops or activities.”
“We will also be able to have a bigger presence at local schools and festivals,” Voges said, “increasing visibility for our programming.”
“We are grateful and feel lucky to be receiving continued support alongside our growing education program,” Voges said. “It is because of generous contributors such as the Kays Foundation that we will soon have a vehicle to facilitate increased community engagement by extending our services outside of the museum walls.”
“We were able to meet a $30,000 challenge grant from the Windgate Foundation with contributions from the Kays Foundation, Arvest Bank and our namesakes Chucki and Curt Bradbury,” she said.
In May of last year, the Windgate Foundation awarded A-State a matching grant of $30,000 for the BAM Van, according to a press release.
Then in November, Arkansas State University System Foundation announced that they had received a donation of $10,000 from the Arvest Foundation with the purpose of supporting BAM’s upcoming project.
Voges said, “We are happy to have safe and reliable transportation to ensure the care of Arkansas State University’s beautiful art collection for many years to come.”
