BROOKLAND — The new Brookland School District superintendent, Brett Bunch, has already begun his transition to his new role.
Bunch, who is currently superintendent with the Newport School District, said last week that he is taking a day or two a week to spend in Brookland, while completing his contract at Newport.
“My wife Cecilia and I are excited about our new journey to Brookland School District and being a part of the history and tradition of excellence,” Bunch said. “The board has been very supportive and being able to work with Mr. Kennedy as the assistant superintendent will only strengthen the efforts being put forward across the district to support our staff and students.”
“I have met with the administrative team and have witnessed their passion for our kids and the amazing teachers they get to lead through this ever-changing landscape of education,” he said, noting that Brookland has experienced and is still experiencing growth on a rapid scale.
Bunch said that he believes that growth “is due to the efforts of every teacher, support staff person, administrator, bus driver, custodial and maintenance, cafeteria personnel, parents and guardians, the community and most of all the students.”
“The Brookland Board of Directors have a wealth of knowledge and experience as a board that allows them to support the students and staff while ensuring the stability in finances and rigor of the educational process,” Bunch said. “The six men and one woman on the board are often overlooked for what they do and the support they provide. They are the voice of the community as a whole by providing oversight on policy, finance and safety. We are blessed to have them serving our school and community.”
He said he is excited after having already witnessed the passion and commitment for Brookland’s students from its teaching staff.
“I’ve been told that Brookland is a destination school district because of the love, care, professionalism and true desire for success of not only the student body but each person that works in the district,” he said, noting that education over the past couple of years has taken a beating along with an emotional toll on everyone.
“This has and is taking place all across our country but the State of Arkansas has weathered the storm and the Brookland School District has pushed through these challenging times to ensure the future of our students, community and state,” Bunch said. “We honor those that came before us because they laid the foundation that we build upon today!”
According to a post on the Brookland Public Schools website, Bunch initially pursued a law degree at the University of Arkansas before transferring and graduating from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock with a bachelor’s degree in communications and marketing.
After graduating from U of A, he moved to Hilo, Hawaii, where he was a television news anchor for KHBC for two years. After moving back to the mainland, Bunch spent the next 20 years as a business executive before becoming an educator.
Bunch has a Masters in Educational Leadership and a Specialist degree in Education from Arkansas State University, where he is currently working on his Doctorate in Educational Administration.
Bunch taught AP U.S. history and economics, was a high school principal and has served the past eight years as a superintendent.
He is also an innovator in education from providing on-site medical, dental, vision and mental health services for students and staff to starting the only Conservation Academy in the country.
Bunch was recognized as the Administrator of the Year for his work with mental and physical health for his students by the State of Arkansas, and he initiated an academic compliance counselor to increase the academic rigor and accountability of students during the COVID-19 crisis.
