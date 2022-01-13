Thursday was another record-breaking day for the state of Arkansas with nearly 13,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported in state.
After Arkansas recorded nearly 11,000 new cases on Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported Thursday’s numbers had climbed even higher with 12,990 new cases added.
Craighead and Greene counties saw the largest jumps in cases locally, with 545 new cases reported in Craighead County and 468 added in Greene County.
The active case count in Craighead County rose to 4,203, and statewide the number of active cases increased by 8,214 to reach 79,346. No deaths were reported locally, but the statewide death toll rose by 18 to 9,390.
According to the ADH, 1,251 COVID patients were hospitalized, up 66 from Wednesday, and of those, 170 were on ventilators. In Northeast Arkansas, 205 patients were reported as COVID-positive with 17 on ventilators.
The active case count for Greene County rose to 1,221. Mississippi County reported 227 new cases and 1,202 active cases, while Poinsett County recorded 106 new infections and 767 active cases.
Elsewhere in Northeast Arkansas, Cross County reported 89 new cases and 493 active cases; Lawrence County, 44 new cases and 279 active cases; Clay County, 34 new cases and 235 active cases; Jackson County, 29 new cases and 257 active cases; and Randolph County, 23 new cases and 260 active cases.
