JONESBORO — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its COVID-19 Data Tracker for the first time in three weeks, and the tracker showed high levels of the disease throughout most of Northeast Arkansas.
In mid-December, Jackson County was classified as high community level, while Clay County was considered as medium.
The updated map, released over the weekend, shows Clay, Craighead, Greene, Jackson and Poinsett counties in the high category. Mississippi County was rated as low community level. Lawrence and Randolph counties were rated as medium.
The CDC’s COVID-19 Tracker classifies the counties by comparing standardized data across the U.S. In addition to new infections, it factors in hospitalizations and staffing levels at hospitals serving those counties. The updated map is based on reports from Dec. 28 through Jan. 3.
The CDC estimated Craighead County had 238 new cases per 100,000 population during that period, an increase from 184.9 in mid-December. Of new infections in Jackson County, hospitalizations were at a rate of 24.5 per 100,000 population, the highest rate in the region.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, Jan. 2 through Sunday:
Craighead – 190 new cases (decrease of 2 from previous week); 445 active cases; 376 total virus related deaths (increase of 2).
Greene – 90 new cases (decrease of 28); 189 active cases; 190 deaths (increase of 1).
Lawrence – 23 new cases (increase of 3); 50 active cases; 87 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 33 new cases (decrease of 7); 94 active cases; 138 deaths (unchanged).
Jackson – 45 new cases (increase of 7); 72 active cases (increase of 22); 74 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi –79 new cases (increase of 287); 117 active cases; 229 deaths (unchanged).
Randolph – 21 new cases (increase of 2); 44 active cases; 103 deaths (unchanged).
Cross – 10 new cases (decrease of 3); 22 active cases; 100 deaths (unchanged).
Clay – 17 new cases (decrease of 37); 56 active cases; 100 deaths (unchanged).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.