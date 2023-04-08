JONESBORO — The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission tabled a proposal Thursday to locate a second dispensary in Jonesboro after a competitor raised questions, the commission’s spokesman said.
NEA Full Spectrum seeks to move its current dispensary from 12001 Highway 49 North near Brookland to Hilltop.
The proposed new location would be 3603 Hudson Drive, just off of East Johnson Avenue.
The commission previously approved a location transfer to Paragould in July 2022.
However, Scott Hardin, the commission’s spokesman, said Gerald Scot Sale, president of NEA Full Spectrum, told commission members his sales have declined by 15 percent since Missouri legalized recreational marijuana in December.
Hardin said Eric Gribble, a lawyer representing Jonesboro’s existing dispensary, CROP, at 2929 S. Caraway Road, testified against it.
While NEA Full Spectrum provided a surveyor’s report showing that there are no churches, schools or daycare facilities located within 1,500 feet of the proposed location on Hudson Drive, Hardin said a question was raised whether a facility that serves those with developmental disabilities near the proposed Jonesboro location would be considered a school. That facility wasn’t identified.
The commission is expected to resume discussions on the proposal at its May 4 meeting.
CROP has consistently been among the top five sellers of medicinal marijuana since it opened its Caraway Road location in September of 2021.
Arkansas has 38 dispensaries across the state.
