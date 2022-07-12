JONESBORO — Fire Chief Martin Hamrick’s 23-year career culminated with his taking over the department on July 1, following the retirement of Chief Kevin Miller the day before.
He said his main challenge will be adding two new fire stations over the next couple of years.
“We’ve got to keep going and progressing as the city grows,” Hamrick, 50, said Tuesday from his office in Fire Station No. 1.
He said a geographical information system (GIS) study will be conducted to determine the locations of the new stations.
According to the esri website, “GIS connects data to a map, integrating location data (where things are) with all types of descriptive information (what things are like there). This provides a foundation for mapping and analysis that is used in science and almost every industry. GIS helps users understand patterns, relationships, and geographic context.”
Hamrick said the study will determine which areas of Jonesboro will see the most growth of population and construction.
He said construction of two new stations would require the hiring of 18-20 new firefighters.
Another goal Hamrick has is getting the department up to full strength. He currently oversees 119 firefighters; the department’s full capacity is 124. A recent deadline for applications netted 84 for the department. He said the written and physical agility tests will be held July 28-30.
Hamrick said about half of the applicants pass the written exam and some of those will fail the physical agility test.
In April, the city increased starting pay for firefighters and police officers to $42,000, up from $35,190.
“It looks like the starting pay increase has helped,” Hamrick said of recruitment numbers.
He said some of the battalion chiefs will be eligible to retire in the next year and a half. Some captains will also become eligible, but he doesn’t know how many will take advantage of retirement.
Hamrick began his firefighting service as a volunteer for three or four years in Cherry Valley.
Since joining the Jonesboro Fire Department, he has served as a firefighter, driver, captain and battalion chief, before becoming the assistant chief two years ago.
Former Battalion Chief Brett Bassham is the department’s new assistant chief.
Hamrick said he covered several of the major fires in the city, including the Nestlé fire in March, the storage unit fire in June 2021, the March 2012 Roller-Farmers Union fire on East Johnson Avenue and the Cavenaugh dealership fire in August 2007.
