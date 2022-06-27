JONESBORO — Mayor Harold Copenhaver got to see firsthand the improvement in the city’s fire equipment Monday, as he took a ride in the fire department’s new $1.3 million ladder truck.
Top officials at City Water and Light also joined in the celebration of the new arrival.
Since 2006, CWL has contributed funding toward the purchase of new fire trucks as city officials scrambled to replace an aging fleet.
Fire Chief Kevin Miller said the 100-foot ladder truck will be fully ready for service by the end of this week. It replaces a 75-foot ladder truck, which was traded in to the manufacturer to reduce the city’s overall cost.
“Our goal is to have all three of our front-line trucks to be 100-foot ladder trucks, and we’ll have a backup truck as reserve that will be 75,” Miller said.
The cooperation between the city and CWL, which is independent of city government, has helped Jonesboro achieve a Class 1 fire insurance rating, the best rating possible.
Cities are graded not only on equipment and response times, but on water availability to fight fires.
Jake Rice III, CWL general manager, said the partnership is good for both organizations.
“This leverages our major investment in our water infrastructure,” Rice said of the firefighting equipment.
Miller said the city has bought a new truck every year since 2006. That one exception was when the city was trying to save additional funds to buy a new ladder truck.
Having the new equipment has become more crucial since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
Repair parts for older trucks were becoming more scarce, the chief said. It’s also costing more and taking longer for manufacturers to build the trucks.
The next ladder truck will cost about $1.7 million, and the city will have to wait 18 months before it arrives, he said.
